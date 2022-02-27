JMU softball lost to No. 4 Florida 6-4 in its final game of the UCF Knights Classic on Sunday. The Dukes lost all four games in the tournament — the four-game losing skid is their longest since 2012.
Florida fifth-year senior infielder Hannah Adams hit a solo shot off redshirt senior pitcher Alexis Bermudez to give the Gators a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Florida extended its lead to two on a sacrifice fly from senior third baseman Charla Echols.
Redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall doubled to lead off the first inning for JMU. The Dukes didn’t score in the first inning; the next three hitters were retired.
Florida’s first two batters in the second inning both reached scoring position, but Bermudez held the Gators scoreless.
Adams hit her second solo homer of the game in the third inning to give the Gators a 3-0 lead. Two batters later, Echols ended Bermudez’s day as the senior hit a two-run homer — extending Florida’s lead to five.
Bermudez surrendered five earned runs on six hits and two walks in two innings pitched. She finished with one strikeout.
Sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphrey relieved Bermudez with no outs in the third. Humphrey retired all three batters she faced in the inning — including a strikeout against senior outfielder Cheyenne Lindsey.
With two outs in the bottom of the third, redshirt sophomore outfielder and catcher Emily Phillips doubled. Redshirt junior infielder Hannah Shifflett singled, but Phillips was thrown out at home to end the inning.
Florida tacked on another run in the fourth inning when Falby scored on a double steal. The Dukes scored two runs on a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning, making the score 6-2. JMU could’ve cut into the deficit with two runners on base in the sixth, but both were stranded.
Freshman pitcher Taylor Hankins replaced Humphrey in the circle with two outs in the seventh inning. Humphrey struck out two batters and gave up one earned run in 4 2/3 innings pitched. Hankins faced one batter, forcing freshman catcher Sam Roe to ground out.
In the seventh inning, JMU loaded the bases with one out. Freshman pitcher Lexie Delbrey walked Shifflett and redshirt sophomore utility Reed Butler — making the score 6-4 — then junior pitcher Rhylee Trlicek relieved Delbrey and recorded two straight outs to win 6-4.
JMU falls to 3-5, and Florida remains undefeated at 15-0. JMU takes on Liberty on Friday at 7 p.m. in Lynchburg, Virginia.
