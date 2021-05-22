JMU softball downed No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday, earning the Dukes an automatic ticket to the regional finals Sunday, 3-1. With the win, JMU avoids having to play a second game today and will play the winner of the bottom half of the regional.
Tennessee started the game quickly, and after the first inning, it looked like it would be all Volunteers. Sophomore outfielder KiKi Milloy singled in the first to get on base, stole second and finally ran home on a hit by senior infielder Ashley Morgan. After the first inning. Tennessee went up 1-0, but that was all the Volunteers had in themselves.
The game was quiet until a JMU redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon hit a home run in the bottom of the second. That brought home herself as well as freshman catcher Lauren Bernett and freshman infielder Kylie Thress. The score was 3-1, and it stayed that way until the end.
Redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander got the nod for the second day in a row, and while she didn’t throw 19 strikeouts like she did against Liberty, she ended the game with five, including one in the seventh on Milloy to seal the Dukes’ victory.
Alexander had 78 strikes on 113 pitches in addition to her five strikeouts and posted a 0.82 ERA. Junior pitcher Ashley Rodgers completed seven strikeouts for the Volunteers and posted 74 strikes on 118 pitches to put her at a 1.18 ERA.
Gordon led the way for JMU with three RBIs and a hit. Redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas, redshirt junior outfielder Logan Newton and Alexander all also had hits for the Dukes. Morgan had an RBI and a hit for Tennessee and was one of six players to record one hit for the Volunteers.
With the loss, Tennessee plays the winner of Liberty and Eastern Kentucky. The winner of the second game faces JMU on Sunday, and the Dukes only need one win to advance to the Super Regionals in the NCAA tournament.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.