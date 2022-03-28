JMU secured an 8-0 victory in the third and final game of a high-scoring weekend series against Towson at Veterans Memorial Park. JMU swept the series by outscoring Towson 39-13 over the weekend.
“I’ve never played Towson before. We didn’t play them last year, so it was pretty cool to play a whole new team,” sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphrey said. “It’s nice for a pitcher, they’ve never seen me pitch before, so that was nice.”
Redshirt junior infielder Hannah Shifflett was at the center of the action in the first inning. She dove to the bag to beat a Towson base runner to register the first out. Shifflett also led off the bottom of the first for the Dukes, knocking a single up the middle.
“We had a great day yesterday hitting-wise and defense-wise,” Shifflett said. “So just knowing that we needed to start from the beginning — being that hot and that energetic — and being ready from the jump.”
Humphrey pitched her third game in two days, showing no signs of fatigue as she threw a two-hit shutout. She retired eight of her first nine batters, with the only base runner reaching on an error in Towson's first time through the order.
“We’ve been working so hard in our bullpens to get me to this point so I can go multiple days, multiple games in multiple days,” Humphrey said. “I’m just glad to see it paying off.”
Freshman infielder Jasmine Hall broke the tie with a home run to center in the second inning to give the Dukes a 1-0 lead, her third home run of the weekend. JMU home-run hitting was a common theme throughout the series: The Dukes hit eight between the two Saturday games and added two more on Sunday.
Senior Towson pitcher Julia Jackson had a strong showing until the fifth, when she began struggling with her command as she walked two batters and hit another to load the bases with one out. Then the scoring flurry began — Shifflett came to the plate with the bases loaded and drove in a run by drawing a walk. Redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall added another run with a single while keeping the bases loaded. Jackson hit another batter, giving the Dukes a 4-0 lead and ending her day.
“Sometimes you’ve just got to change up the mojo and the vibe,” LaPorte said when asked about the lineup changes in the fifth inning. “I think when you put pinch hitters in, the pitchers freak out a little bit because they don’t know [them]. The rhythm changes for the pitcher and the defense, so that’s what we were trying to do since it was just 1-0, and it worked.”
Junior pitcher Madeline Harris surrendered three more runs after Jackson’s departure with a wild pitch and a passed ball, followed by a hard hit single from Jasmine Hall. The 7-0 JMU lead gave Humphrey comfortability to operate within the sixth as she retired all three batters she faced, in her last of 15 innings pitched for the weekend.
“It's all about matchups, and her strengths are good for a Towson team,” LaPorte said. “That’s what I want from her, and being that we were able to get out of the fifth inning in the first game, and she had only played right at 100 pitches, we wanted to see how long she could go [on Saturday]. We wanted to make sure she was ready for today because she was just such a great matchup for the Towson hitters.”
The Dukes came into the bottom of the sixth needing one run to seal the win, and sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett supplied it with a walk-off home run to left field to complete the weekend sweep.
JMU creeps closer to .500, as they now sit at 12-13 on the season (3-0 CAA). Towson falls to 9-16 (0-3 CAA). JMU turns its attention to a series at home against George Mason beginning March 30, while Towson travels back home for a series against Morgan State the same day.
Scoring summary
1 2 3 4 5 6
Towson (R 0, H 2, E 0) 0 0 0 0 0 0
JMU (R 8, H 7, E 2) 0 1 0 0 6 1
