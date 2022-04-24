JMU softball completed the sweep of the weekend series against Drexel with an 11-4 win Sunday, extending its win streak to five.
Redshirt senior Alexis Bermudez and sophomore Alissa Humphrey both made their second appearances on the mound this weekend, with Bermudez picking up her second win of the series after five innings pitched. Humphrey entered in relief to begin the sixth and only surrendered one run to help the Dukes secure the victory.
JMU carried its high-scoring performance from its previous game into today’s matchup. The Dukes came out firing — they scored three runs in the first off a pair of doubles and a single. Redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall added on in the second with a two-run home run to extend the lead to 5-0. Hall hit another two-run home run in her next at bat in the fourth, giving her five RBI’s on the day and six for the series.
The Dukes held an 8-0 lead entering the bottom of the fifth, with Bermudez carrying a no-hit bid into the inning. Drexel ended the no-hitter with a single in its second at bat of the inning, then ended the shutout with a three-run home run from senior outfielder Sarah Clinton.
Drexel trailed 8-3 entering the sixth, and the deficit quickly grew as sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett hit a two-run home run to give the Dukes a seven-run cushion. Bernett’s home run scored Hall, who racked up four runs on the day to go with her two home runs and five RBIs.
Humphrey took over for Bermudez in the sixth and continued to keep the Dragons from recording hits. Humphrey didn’t allow a hit in her two innings of work, but two walks and two wild pitches in the sixth let Drexel score one more run.
Freshman infielder Jasmine Hall hit a solo home run in the seventh and gave JMU an 11-4 lead. Humphrey took control in the bottom of the seventh, striking out the side and securing the JMU victory.
JMU improves to 21-21 (10-5 CAA) and will take on Longwood in a doubleheader Wednesday in Harrisonburg. Drexel also sits at .500, 20-20 (4-11 CAA), on the season, returning to action in a doubleheader at home against Lafayette on Thursday.
