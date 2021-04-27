JMU softball extended its impressive winning streak to 17 following a three-game sweep of UNCW. With the series win, the Dukes clinched the CAA South Division title and are the heavy favorites to win the CAA Softball Tournament.
Game one: JMU 10, UNCW 3
After both teams went 1-2-3 in the first inning, the Dukes exploded in the bottom of the second to put themselves in complete control early on. Redshirt junior outfielder Logan Newton got the scoring going with a solo home run, which was followed by redshirt freshman catcher/infielder Emily Phillips launching a three-run shot to push the lead to 4-0.
The onslaught of runs didn’t stop there. Redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon hit a three-run bomb of her own, Newton brought home a run via a sacrifice fly and redshirt junior infielder Lysney Meeks nabbed an RBI single to give JMU a 9-0 advantage.
The bleeding stopped for UNCW, but Gordon tacked on another run an inning later to make it a double-digit lead. The Seahawks avoided the shutout in the top of the fifth when junior outfielder Camryn Dean’s three-run dinger cut the deficit to 10-3.
Redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander earned the win for the Dukes as she gave up two hits and struck out seven batters in six innings pitched. She’s now 6-0 in the circle this season.
Game two: JMU 11, UNCW 3 (Five innings)
Another nine-run inning carried the Dukes to take game two of the series. Redshirt junior outfielder Michelle Sullivan broke the deadlock in the bottom of the third when her hit sailed over the center-field wall to make it 1-0. Then, redshirt senior infielder Madison Naujokas singled up the middle to bring home two runners.
A fielding error by UNCW allowed a fourth run to score for the hosts, which was soon added by Phillips hitting an RBI single to make it a 5-0 game. Then, Gordon stepped up with the bases loaded and launched a grand slam to increase the lead to nine.
The Seahawks responded in the top of the fourth with a trio of runs, but redshirt sophomore Hallie Hall and Gordon added RBI singles in the bottom frame of the inning to give JMU a lead large enough to mercy rule UNCW.
Freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey tossed 3.1 innings and gave up three earned runs — the second highest she’s allowed this season. Redshirt junior pitcher Alexis Bermudez came in in the third inning and struck out four batters out of six faced, further showing the Dukes’ pitching depth.
Game three: JMU 7, UNCW 3
Having already won the series, JMU came out of the gates ready to put a stamp on one of its final tests before postseason play. Naujokas opened the third game with a two-run home run to center field, but UNCW did well to stifle the Dukes’ bats for the next few innings.
It wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth when JMU supplemented its lead when redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas hit an RBI double into left field. Two batters later, Meeks brought in two runs to bump the lead to 5-0.
The Seahawks clawed their way back after junior pitcher/infielder Janel Gamache’s three-run home run cut the deficit to two, but Jubas once again came up big for the Dukes and hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to make it 7-3.
JMU (27-1, 14-1 CAA) faces the College of Charleston in the final conference series of the regular season this weekend before hosting Charlotte on May 5. UNCW (13-21, 7-8 CAA) will host Coastal Carolina before ending its 2021 campaign versus Elon.
