JMU softball knocked off No. 8 Missouri in a winner-take-all game three Sunday to advance to the program’s first Women’s College World Series appearance. Powered by a four-run seventh inning, the Dukes leave Columbia successful and advance to take on No. 1 Oklahoma.
The scoring started with Missouri hitting a home run in the bottom of the first by senior outfielder Brooke Wilmes. The Tigers took the early lead after a quick turnaround from game two Saturday.
The game stayed 1-0 until the top of the fourth. With redshirt junior outfielder Logan Newton and redshirt senior infielder Madison Naujokas on base, redshirt junior infielder Lynsey Meeks hit a sacrifice fly to score Newton and tie the game.
JMU kept the offense going in the fifth. Redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas made it to third base on an error to score freshman pinch runner Kylie Thress, and Jubas herself made it home on a redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander single.
Although Missouri punched in another home run in the bottom of the fifth by freshman shortstop Jenna Laird to make the score 3-2, that was all the Tigers had in them because in the seventh inning, it was all JMU.
The Dukes got on base early in the seventh, and Jubas was the first one to reach home after a Newton single. Then, Alexander scored next after Naujokas reached base on fielders’ choice and Newton ran another run in on a single by redshirt freshman catcher Emily Phillips. To top off the inning, Naujokas scored on a fielder’s choice by freshman catcher Lauren Bernett.
Alexander controlled the seventh inning well at Missouri’s last chance at-bat to seal the win and JMU’s first-ever trip to Oklahoma City. The pitcher finished with six strikeouts on 104 pitches with a 1.14 ERA.
Newton led JMU with three hits for the game, followed by Jubas, Alexander and Bernett, who each had two. Seven Dukes had an RBI in the game. Wilmes and Laird each had an RBI for Missouri, and four different Tigers had a hit in the game. Missouri also used three different pitchers in the game, but the loss went to sophomore Jordan Weber, who had four strikeouts.
JMU plays No. 1 Oklahoma to start the WCWS, and the tournament begins Thursday. The first pitch is at 2 p.m on ESPN.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.