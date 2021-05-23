JMU softball took down Liberty on Sunday 8-5 to advance to its second consecutive Super Regional. Although down for the first four innings, the Dukes rallied back in the fifth and sixth to take the game and win their 27th game in a row.
Liberty controlled the first half of the game. The Flames shut down the Dukes’ offense and hit a couple of their own runs. Sophomore outfielder Kara Canetto hit a single in the bottom of the first, and sophomore infielder Denay Griffin followed that up with a home run. The Flames were up 2-0 by the inning’s end.
In the second, JMU started to mount a comeback and put one run on the board as redshirt junior outfielder Logan Newton rounded the bases after she reached second base by error and home after redshirt senior infielder Madison Naujokas’ triple.
Leading 2-1, the Flames added another run in the bottom of the third with a solo home run by Canetto, and all the momentum was in Liberty’s direction. JMU looked slow and needed energy fast to make a comeback.
That’s exactly what redshirt junior infielder Lynsey Meeks brought.
Meeks hit a powerful single, and freshman infielder Kylie Thress came in as a pinch-runner. Freshman catcher Emily Phillips batted next as a pinch-hitter and made it to second base by error to score Thress. Next, redshirt junior outfielder Michelle Sullivan walked, and redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon singled to load the bases.
Redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas came in clutch to make big hits all tournament and nothing changed with the bases loaded down by one. Jubas singled in the top of the fifth to score both Phillips and Sullivan while Gordon hit third. Then, redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander joined the party and singled to score Gordon while Jubas hit third base. Finally, Newton flew out to score Jubas — by the end of the inning, JMU led 6-3 after starting down 3-1.
The Flames weren’t finished yet and gave JMU trouble in the bottom of the fifth. Freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey came in relief in the fourth inning for Alexander but had trouble in the fifth against Liberty’s hitters. Redshirt senior infielder Autumn Bishop hit a double and Canetto singled on the next at-bat, sending Bishop home. With the score at 6-4, Humphrey walked Griffin, and Alexander was sent back in the game.
In the sixth inning, Meeks was back at-bat and hit a triple to right field. Looking for some insurance runs, freshman catcher Lauren Bernett hit a home run for JMU to send home herself and Meeks, putting JMU up 8-4.
The final run came in the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run for Liberty by redshirt senior infielder Amber Bishop-Riley. A pop-up catch earned the final out and sealed the game for the Dukes.
Alexander threw six strikeouts on 79 pitches and 61 strikes on the game, while Humphrey had three strikeouts. Freshman pitcher Karlie Keeney started the game — one of four pitchers for the Flames — and ended the game with a strikeout and a 2.43 ERA.
Bernett and Jubas both had two RBIs on the day, while Meeks and Alexander tied the team-high with two hits. JMU had 11 total hits by nine different batters and eight RBIs total. Canetto led the Flames with three hits and two RBIs, and Griffin also had two RBIs. Liberty had seven hits and five RBIs.
JMU advances to the Super Regionals for the second consecutive year and will face Missouri next weekend in a best of three series. A date and time for the series is to be determined, but the Dukes will travel to Columbia, Missouri.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.