JMU softball announced Monday morning that the remainder of its 2022 season is canceled following the death of Lauren Bernett, per press release.
JMU previously canceled its doubleheader against Longwood and its series against Delaware following the announcement of Bernett’s death April 26. The Dukes had four remaining games in the season, U.Va. on May 4 and a weekend series against Elon beginning May 5.
“This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly,” JMU softball head coach Loren LaPorte said in the press release. “We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren’s memory while finishing the academic semester strong.”
The Dukes finished the season 21-21 (10-5 CAA).
