JMU softball made college softball history Friday, defeating Oklahoma State 2-1 and becoming the first team ever to go 2-0 as an unseeded team in the Women’s College. It came down to the wire, but JMU’s defense stood strong against the Cowgirls as the Dukes advance to the NCAA semifinals.
The scoring started early as JMU put the first run on the board in the first inning. Redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander walked on and made it home on fielding errors by the Cowgirls. The Dukes led Oklahoma State 1-0 early.
In the third inning, redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon showed that she was in a batting slump no more and hit her second home run of the tournament — a solo shot that put JMU up 2-0.
The scoring for Oklahoma State came in the fifth with graduate catcher Regan Wright, who made it home after a single by senior outfielder Chelsea Alexander. The Cowgirls cut the lead in half, and it came down to the seventh inning.
The top of the seventh inning won it for JMU. The Cowgirls got on base early and put the Dukes in a jam with zero outs. The energy went in JMU’s direction with an Alexander tag out at the home plate to keep the tying run off, and a pop-up sealed the semifinal berth for the Dukes.
Alexander finished with two strikeouts and 63 strikes on 95 pitches. Redshirt senior outfielder Logan Newton led JMU with two hits, while five other Dukes had hits. Gordon had the only RBI in the game for JMU.
Graduate pitcher Carrie Eberle took the loss after being pulled but finished with one strikeout and 54 strikes on 81 pitches. Three Cowgirls had hits for OSU and Alexander had the only RBI.
JMU advances to play in the NCAA semifinals on Sunday and will play who comes out of the loser bracket Saturday. The Dukes need one win to advance to the NCAA championship series. First pitch is at 1 p.m. on ESPN.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.