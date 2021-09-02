n the spring season, nothing was normal about the CAA. Teams were divided by divisions, Towson was the first of four to opt out and COVID-19 made the schedule almost impossible to predict.
CAA football is back in the fall, and this weekend, all teams take the field. CAA power rankings are back. Here’s what to look for in the teams before kickoff.
1. James Madison (7-1, 3-0 CAA in the spring)
Five years ago, JMU hoisted the National Championship trophy in Frisco, Texas, behind Bryan Schor with a stellar offense and defense. Now, Schor’s then-backup — redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson — leads a team that’s just as deep. The Dukes fell to Sam Houston in the FCS semifinals after fumbling a 24-3 halftime lead and retained almost the entire roster from the spring’s playoff run. JMU is a proficient team loaded with depth and players who still remember that game in May, and they’re ready for redemption. Redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese and redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. are key weapons for Johnson, while redshirt seniors defensive lineman Mike Greene and linebacker Kelvin Azanama are defensive stars to watch. The Dukes kick off at home against Morehead State under the lights in Bridgeforth Stadium on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.
2. Delaware (7-1, 4-0 CAA in the spring)
The Blue Hens went undefeated in conference play, earned the CAA’s automatic bid in the spring and made a run to the FCS semifinals. Why isn’t Delaware No. 1 in the preseason rankings? It’s simple, depth. When South Dakota State defeated Delaware, it wasn’t because of talent. It was because the Blue Hens couldn’t get going, and when injuries occurred, nobody stepped up. While the Blue Hens are loaded at almost every position, Delaware will need players to step up and not rely on the stars each week. Redshirt senior quarterback Nolan Henderson and graduate running back Dejoun Lee are the key offensive players, while senior defensive back Kedrick Whitehead looks to lead what’s once again a powerful defense. Delaware is in action Sept. 2 at Maine, and kickoff is at 7 p.m.
3. Villanova (2-2, 2-2 CAA in the spring)
Even though it missed postseason play in the spring, Villanova will be tough this fall. The Wildcats are full of experienced players and seniors who have one last opportunity at a playoff run. Graduate quarterback Daniel Smith was named to the Walter Payton Award Watch List for the top FCS offensive player in the nation. He’s surrounded by talent with graduate running back Justin Covington returning to action, and junior wide receivers Rajoun Pringle and Jaaron Hayek are a one-two punch out wide. Defensively, graduate tackle Malik Fisher and graduate linebacker Forrest Rhyne are preseason All-Americans and have been consistent throughout their Wildcat careers. Villanova is No. 16 in the STATS poll for a reason and begins the season against Lehigh on the road Sept. 4 at noon.
4. Richmond (3-1, 3-1 CAA in the spring)
Richmond is definitely an underdog this fall. The CAA South Division in the spring had only four teams — two in the bottom half of the rankings — but Richmond found success. Six-year quarterback Joe Mancuso returns to the Spiders as a player who can run well in addition to passing. Richmond has the offensive line to support redshirt junior running back Aaron Dykes and redshirt sophomore running back Savon Smith. Graduate wide receiver Leroy Henley and All-CAA graduate tight end John Fitzgerald are also key returners to the Spiders’ offense. Defensively, Richmond was one of the best in the CAA last spring, headed by Co-Defensive Player of the Year Kobie Turner with two All-CAA linebackers in Tristan Wheeler and Tyler Dressler. Richmond has the talent to go far and opens up the season against Howard at home Sept. 4.
5. Rhode Island (2-1, 2-1 CAA in the spring)
Rhode Island was last in the CAA power rankings to start the spring, and it lands at No. 5 for the fall because of its drastic improvement and potential. The team had two overtime victories on the road — including one against Villanova — and is led by Tennessee transfer redshirt junior quarterback Kasim Hill, who’s electric in all aspects of the game. Redshirt freshman running back Kevin Brown Jr., the reigning CAA Offensive Rookie of the Year, is a key offensive piece. On the defensive side, the Rams are a senior-laden group. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Andre Bibeault returns on the line, and redshirt senior linebackers Andre Blackett and L.B Mack III return with veteran experience. With talent on both sides of the ball and more games to show it, Rhode Island is a CAA contender. Kick-off against Bryant is Sept. 4 in Kingston, Rhode Island.
6. Maine (2-2, 2-2 CAA in the spring)
Maine wasn’t consistent in the spring, had problems scoring and gave up too many points to mount comebacks in the spring. Why are the Black Bears this high up? Potential. The team is young and tends to improve — they score more points and become more cohesive over time — and a full schedule will give the team time to do just that. Junior quarterback Joe Fagnano is key for the Black Bears, along with prominent wide receivers graduate Andre Miller and senior Devin Young. Sophomore running back Freddie Brock returns as well, giving youth to a skillful offense. Maine’s “Black Hole” defense had a down year in the spring but is never easy to play against. Defensive linemen senior Jamehl Wiley and sophomore Khairi Manns will be key pass rushers and leaders for Maine. The Black Bears have the potential to slip into the FCS playoffs, and the season begins against No. 5 Delaware — an important game out of the gate at home Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
7. William & Mary (1-2, 1-2 CAA in the spring)
It’s a hot take, but William & Mary has the potential to have a well put together and competitive season this fall. The Tribe hit an injury bug in the spring — on top of COVID-19 protocols, which led to three games in the spring being canceled — but even so, the team’s youth grew. Junior quarterback Hollis Mathis took an injury in the spring, but when healthy, he’s hard to stop. Redshirt freshman Malachi Imoch broke onto the scene in the spring, and senior wide receiver Cole Blackman returns in the passing game. The defense is young for the Tribe but led by sophomore linebacker Brayden Staib, who has the potential to help build a dominant defense for years to come. With a healthy lineup and experience led by head coach Mike London, this team can be good for years and begins the fall season at Virginia on Sept. 4.
8. New Hampshire (0-1, 0-1 CAA in the spring)
New Hampshire is low on preseason power rankings, and even though the talent’s there, its spring showing makes it No. 8. The Wildcats drew the short straw in the spring with COVID-19 cases and suspensions and only played one game, but that makes them unknown. With sophomore quarterback Max Brosmer injured, New Hampshire has sophomore quarterback Brett Edwards, a capable player who should see snaps. Junior running back Carlos Washington Jr. is a strong presence at his position, running behind a well-trained offensive line led by junior Patrick Flynn. The Wildcats have a strong defense all around, and the secondary isn’t only full of returners, but includes three All-Americans. New Hampshire has plenty of talent and can move up the rankings — its first chance is against Stony Brook on the road Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
9. Stony Brook (1-3, 1-3 CAA)
Stony Brook started slowly in the spring and didn’t look strong, but by the end of the season, the Seawolves were moving in a positive direction and building chemistry. Winning dominantly over Albany in the final game last season, young players got some minutes to play and practice in preparation for the fall. Graduate quarterback Tyquell Fields leads the offense with redshirt junior running back Ty Son Lawton behind All-American lineman Kyle Nunez. The Seawolves’ defense is led by senior leadership — redshirt senior defensive linemen Casey Williams and graduate Brandon Lopez will lead the defense alongside a knowledgeable secondary. Stony Brook begins the season against New Hampshire on Sept. 2 at home.
10. Towson (opted out of the spring season)
Towson opted out of the spring season and hasn’t played football since 2019. The team has talent and potential, but after not playing in two years, the Tigers are at the bottom until they can prove otherwise. Redshirt junior quarterback Jeff Miller is back, but with transfers Chris Ferguson and Vincent Amendola, there’s major quarterback competition. The Tigers have an All-CAA offensive line led by graduate Aaron Grzymkowski with veteran running backs and receivers. The defense isn’t young anymore, with graduate safety S.J. Brown III and redshirt senior linebacker Christian Dixon plus redshirt senior defensive lineman Sam Gyeni. Towson’s going to look different than it did two years ago, but the Tigers have the talent to make the FCS playoffs between their linebackers and potential QBs. The Tigers take the field for the first time in two years against Morgan State on Sept. 4.
11. Albany (1-3, 1-3 CAA in the spring)
Albany went from the top to the bottom in the spring. Starting off strong with a win against New Hampshire to open the spring season, the Great Danes couldn’t stay on the same page the rest of the year. Amid COVID-19 protocols, the Great Danes failed to win another game and had to end their season early. Redshirt junior quarterback Jeff Undercuffler is back and will lead the team with All-American senior running back Karl Mofor as last season’s returner, while a new receiving core is in the works. On the defense, Jared Verse returns after winning CAA Defensive Player of the Year last season, and the Great Danes are talented in every position. Albany can move up much like Towson and New Hampshire, and the Wildcats just have to prove themselves. The Seawolves kick off against New Hampshire at home Sept. 2.
12. Elon (1-5, 0-4 CAA)
Elon comes in last because everything that could’ve gone wrong last year did. The Phoenix won its first game but lost the rest. Part of that was injury, as redshirt senior quarterback Davis Cheek was injured, and the other part was COVID-19 protocols. Cheek is back this year with senior running back Jaylon Thomas and a core group of wide receivers who provide senior leadership and the ability to connect more than it did in the spring. Defensive backs junior Cole Coleman, sophomore Tre’Von Jones and junior Marcus Hillman are back to keep up the secondary, and the defensive line is taking shape. Elon is an accomplished team, and while a playoff berth probably won’t be this season’s outcome, the senior leadership can help guide underclassmen and make Elon football contend for a playoff spot in the future. Many players saw time last season due to injury, and now, the team is back as it begins against Wofford on Sept. 4.
Contact Savannah Reger at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.