JMU junior setter Caroline Dozier has solidified herself as the Dukes’ de facto leader. With her relentless and reliable style of play, Dozier has proven to be a valuable piece of the Dukes’ offense. Junior outside hitter Chloe Wilmoth called Dozier one of the hardest workers she knows.
“When I played at ECU (East Carolina University), I played with a girl who was on the same club team as her,” Wilmoth said. “When I decided to transfer to JMU, she told me about how [Dozier] was always in the gym getting extra reps before and after practice, and that has absolutely carried on into college … anytime I need someone to set me [the ball] or just help me out, [Dozier’s] always ready to be there and work hard.”
As a freshman in 2019, Dozier played behind senior setter Sarah Martin, who went on to earn All-CAA Second-Team honors. While Dozier only played in 61 sets, her freshman season afforded her an opportunity to “learn from [Martin],” she said. JMU volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said Dozier came into the program with lots of skill and gets a little better every day.
“We have really good coaches,” Dozier said, “so I just work with them constantly to get better and keep improving.”
For the condensed spring 2020 season, Dozier took on a larger role as the Dukes’ primary setter, contributing 357 assists and 85 digs en route to JMU’s appearance in the CAA semifinals.
Dozier dealt with an injury during the 2020 season, but she said she worked through the issues and continued to improve her skill.
This season, it took her just 11 matches to equal her sophomore year’s assist totals.
“[Dozier] comes in and gets better with every single practice,” Steinbrecher said. “She just continues to run our offense at a high level and put hitters where they need to be to terminate … very rarely do you see her with a double or an unhittable set — she brings that level of consistency to our play.”
As one of seven upperclassmen on the roster, Dozier’s biggest change from previous seasons is her growing role as a team leader, she said. Both Wilmoth and Steinbrecher agree that Dozier plays with a high level of energy and is the team’s spark.
“[Dozier’s] super intense, but not in the wrong way,” Wilmoth said. “She knows how to get the best out of people. She won’t accept anything less than your hardest work … she’s always one of the loudest people on the court. She is always telling people not only where to go and what to do, but she does so in a way that makes you want to do it.”
Wilmoth also noted how approachable Dozier is outside of team activities and how that’s allowed her to be a better leader.
“Off the court, she is the goofiest person you’ll ever meet — laughs a ton, pretty daydreamy,” Wilmoth said. “On the court, she’s so zoned in, so focused and ready to play, and it really makes all the difference in the world because you can have that comfortable relationship off the court where you can just be good friends, and then on the court, she knows how to get you in the zone when it’s time to work”.
So far this season, Dozier has played 64 sets for the Dukes; she’s earned a team-high 605 assists, the third most in the CAA. Dozier also has accumulated 46 blocks, 53.5 points and four double-doubles. Dozier had a career-high 55 assists in her home state of North Carolina against CAA rival Elon.
About the Elon match, Dozier said, “It was really cool to set the tone and show what kind of player I am and continue to be.”
With her 51 assists in the Dukes’ sweep of William & Mary, Dozier eclipsed 500 assists on the season. She also surpassed 1,000 assists in her career with 56 against UNCW, breaking her previous mark. Dozier currently holds a career average of 6.37 assists per set, which ranks 10th in program history. She’s also on pace to overtake Kristi Richardson for the 10th most assists in program history — only 354 away. While Dozier is proud of her accomplishments, she said she doesn’t focus on it.
“It is nice to see how far I’ve come,” Dozier said, “but there’s a long way to go.”
With JMU sitting at second in the conference and the CAA tournament quickly approaching, Dozier will continue to be a key player as the Dukes close out the regular season.
“I fully expect [Dozier] to continue to execute at a high level and continue to improve,” Steinbrecher said. “There is zero doubt in my head that both of those will happen.”
Despite being a junior, Dozier said she sees the possibilities for her “legacy” and looks to continue to build upon that.
“I think the biggest legacy is my leadership and me being a team player,” Dozier said. “I think that the biggest thing is just putting the team above myself and just trying to figure out ways we can be the best possible as a whole.”
Contact Logan Skinner at skinnela@dukes.jmu.edu. For more volleyball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.