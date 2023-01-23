JMU women's basketball had its 13-game winning streak snapped Jan. 19 versus Georgia Southern (12-4, 4-3 Sun Belt) in a 69-65 loss. Staff writer Kaiden Bridges recaps the game, in which the Dukes (16-3, 6-1 Sun Belt) got outrebounded 53-37 and do-it-all senior guard Kiki Jefferson left the game for part of the second half with an injury.