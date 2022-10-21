JMU women’s golf finished eighth out of 11 teams with a score of 909 — 45-over-par 864. Redshirt junior Kendall Turner tied for third out of 60 golfers with a 216 even par performance, her best performance of the season.
JMU started the tournament with a 306 — 18-over-par 288 — in the first round, followed by a 309 in the second. The Dukes finished the tournament with 294 strokes in the third round, propelling them up two spots in the standing to eighth.
Turner was consistent throughout, starting with 70 strokes — two-under-par 72 — in the first, 74 in the second, and 72 in the third. Her total of 216 is two strokes under her previous best performance of the season — 218 at the Evie Odom Invitational.
JMU travels to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Charlotte Invitational from Oct. 24-25. This will be its last tournament of the fall season.
JMU Final Leaderboard
Kendall Turner: T3, 70-74-72
Tatum Walsh: T33, 79-78-73
Maria Atwood: T38, 79-79-75
Amelia Williams: T38, 78-81-74
Kate Owens: T46, 80-78-77