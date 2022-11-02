JMU women’s golf capped off its fall season with a second-place finish at the Charlotte Invitational. Redshirt junior Kendall Turner finished first out of 73 golfers in the tournament, marking the team’s first individual win of the season and Turner’s second straight top-three finish.
JMU started the tournament in fifth after a 308 — 20-over-par 288 — in the first round. The Dukes improved in the second round, scoring a 294 to put themselves tied for fourth. A 293 in the third put them in the second-place spot, tied with Cal Poly.
Turner started the tournament with a 75 — three-over-par 72 — before improving with a 71 and 72 in the second and third rounds, respectively, to win the tournament alongside Xavier junior Emma McMyler. Alongside Turner, three Dukes finished in the top 10, all tying for sixth: freshman Maria Atwood and juniors Haley Quickel and Amelia Williams.
JMU women’s golf returns to the course in the spring at the Oyster Shuck Match Play from Feb. 13-14.
JMU final leaderboard
Kendall Turner: T1, 75-71-72
Maria Atwood: T6, 77-73-73
Haley Quickel: T6, 80-74-69
Amelia Williams: T6, 78-74-71
Tatum Walsh: T35, 78-76-80
Kate Owens: T35, 79-78-77
Kayleigh Reinke: T40, 80-77-78