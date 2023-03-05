A sunny, 60-degree day in the Shenandoah Valley wasn’t representative of JMU’s performance at Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday afternoon. The Dukes couldn’t overcome an early eight-run hole and dropped the final game of the series to UMass Lowell, 12-5.
Pitching woes plagued the Diamond Dukes early and often Sunday. Redshirt freshman left-handed pitcher T.R. Williams made his third start of the season for the Dukes. He pitched two scoreless innings before a rough start to the third inning, when he allowed four straight singles. He finished his day with three walks and no strikeouts before being pulled for junior right-hander Sean Culkin.
JMU took full advantage of its bullpen, bringing out eight pitchers to the mound. The group combined for five strikeouts. JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry went to the bullpen throughout the afternoon due to the Dukes’ rough start.
“When you’re down 8-nothing, you know, you kind of have to get some guys some work, this time of year, you gotta get some guys some work,” Ikenberry said. “That was kind of our plan after going down the way we did, you know, and those guys have been working their tails off and we need to see what they could do … and more importantly, give them experience.”
JMU allowed four straight singles to start the third, scoring one and loading the bases with no outs. After a pitching change, Culkin’s first toss of the afternoon was blasted to left field by UMass Lowell junior shortstop Fritz Genther, clearing the bases and giving the River Hawks a 5-0 lead.
The Dukes looked like they’d answer back with the bases loaded after two straight walks, but River Hawks’ freshman right-hander Nick DiRito struck out redshirt senior left fielder Trevon Dabney to end the inning.
UMass piled it on as JMU’s problems on the mound continued. A double from senior center fielder Gerry Siracusa brought two around and extended the River Hawks’ lead to seven. Genther continued a career day with an RBI double to right field scoring another run, his fifth RBI of the day.
JMU broke the River Hawks’ run in the fourth off a two-RBI single from sophomore shortstop Coleman Calabrese, this began a stretch of four unanswered runs, but not enough to give the Dukes the spark they needed.
During JMU’s midgame scoring outburst, junior third baseman Jacob Steinberg hit his second home run of the season — a two-run shot that cut the River Hawks’ lead to 8-4 in the fifth inning. Steinberg shined with two hits and two RBIs on four at-bats — he was “awesome,” Ikenberry said — in an otherwise rough day for the Dukes.
“As players, we’re always just trying to do our job and contribute as best we can whatever the situation,” Steinberg said. “A loss today isn’t ideal, but we work really hard and I am very confident that we’ll come back stronger, and we’re just going to learn from this and continue to work hard and just get better.”
Calabrese and Steinberg shifted around the diamond this series, with Calabrese moving into shortstop to relieve redshirt junior Mason Dunaway and Steinberg filling in for Calabrese at third base. Ikenberry said this was nothing more than a precautionary measure to get Dunaway, who boasts a .951 fielding percentage and bats second in the lineup, some rest and that he’ll be back next week.
The River Hawks matched the Dukes’ short run in the seventh with a two-run homer from senior designated hitter Frank Wayman and a two-RBI single from Siracusa, pushing their lead to 12-4.
“It's a situation where, you know, we put a zero there and it’s 8-4 going into the last three innings, and we had one there, make it 8-5, I think we have a great shot of making a comeback,” Ikenberry said. “But they kept extending the lead and we couldn’t stop them.”
Freshman right-hander Chase Hustead pitched a scoreless sixth inning before allowing a four-run seventh. Ikenberry said, looking back, had JMU gone to the bullpen before the seventh, they could’ve given themselves a shot to close the gap.
“We probably should have had him just throw one inning, but he came out there for the second inning of his work and hit [senior outfielder Trey Brown] and then got to a 3-2 count and [Wayman] hit a home run off him,” Ikenberry said. “Maybe we should have gone to the pen for another inning, but, you know, we got to learn that stuff from our young guys.”
JMU continues its homestand Tuesday against VMI at 3 p.m. UMass Lowell heads to Blacksburg for a two-game midweek series against No. 11 Virginia Tech. The first game is set for Tuesday at 2 p.m.
“We’re a very disciplined team and we’re just going to keep sticking to what we do and not hit the panic button,” Steinberg said. “Just keep working hard and the wins will come.”