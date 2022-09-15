When the Dukes’ offense has gotten the ball this fall, they haven’t had to go too far.
So much so, on drives that resulted in touchdowns, they’ve started in the opponent's territory more often than their own.
“We’re capable of putting long drives together,” JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti said, “but as long as we’re playing great defense and doing a good job on special teams, chances are we’ll have a few short fields.”
JMU’s average field position on touchdown drives through two weeks is its opponent’s 49-yard line. This is the shortest distance among all Sun Belt Conference teams in that time frame.
Against Middle Tennessee in Week 1, JMU’s offense didn’t have to go farther than 65 yards on its first five touchdown drives. In Week 2 versus Norfolk State, the Dukes were in even better spots, not having to gain more than 40 yards to find paydirt on four of its first six touchdowns — seven of its nine touchdown drives found the endzone after 44 yards. JMU’s put together some longer drives as Cignetti said, of 77, 80 and 82 yards across its two games.
The Dukes haven’t lacked sample size, either. They lead the Sun Belt with 15 touchdowns across two games and are tied for first in the FBS in points per game with 53.5. Louisiana travels the second fewest distance in the conference on touchdown drives — four yards more than JMU but on six fewer touchdowns. Old Dominion is last in the Sun Belt in favorable field position on such drives, with four touchdowns through two weeks starting at roughly its own 25-yard line.
Here’s how the rest of the Sun Belt’s starting field position on touchdown drives shakes up:
Appalachian State: own 45-yard line
Georgia Southern: own 41
Arkansas State: own 41
South Alabama: own 40
Troy: own 37
Marshall: own 35
ULM: own 35
Coastal Carolina: own 33
Georgia State: own 29
Southern Miss: own 27
Texas State: own 27
Special teams has also catalyzed JMU’s field position. Norfolk State freshman punter Grandin Wilcox’s eight punts went an average 28.4 yards versus the Dukes on Sept. 10, including a botched 10-yarder that went out of bounds. Redshirt junior punt returner Josh Sarratt has been steady — he boasts a combined six punt returns for 64 yards this year.
“There's no doubt [Sarratt] did a great job tonight,” Cignetti said after the Middle Tennessee game in which the VMI transfer returned four punts for 52 yards, highlighted by 17- and 18-yard punt returns. “He had a couple of nice returns, and I really liked what he did.”
The mindset of JMU’s offense changes when the ball’s in plus territory. Cignetti says it opens up the play-calling more, and graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese said if JMU’s closer to the endzone, “I got a fire lit under me.”
The favorable field position might be attributed to subpar competition — Cignetti said he expects to be put in more precarious situations going forward against the schedule’s remaining nine FBS teams, starting with Appalachian State in nine days.
“We’ve been fortunate the first two games to have short fields,” Cignetti said. “We understand it won’t continue throughout the whole season.”
During the Mountaineers’ opener loss versus North Carolina on Sept. 3, despite giving up 63 points, they pinned the Tar Heels farther back than JMU’s been used to this year. Eight of the Tar Heels’ 13 drives began on their own 25 yard line. North Carolina scored once on a drive starting on Appalachian State’s 28-yard line, but it was off an interception — other Tar Heel scoring drives never went shorter than 66 yards.
The next week against No. 6 Texas A&M, Appalachian State’s defense sharpened up. The Aggies never began a possession, touchdown or not, in a better spot than their own 39-yard line on eight total drives. Appalachian State won, 17-14.
For JMU redshirt junior offensive tackle Nick Kidwell, that’s fine.
“Anywhere on the field,” Kidwell said, “we know: Time to lock in, do your job and put points on the board.”
That starting spot on the field, though, whether close or far from the black paint and yellow wording in Kidd Brewer Stadium’s endzones, might prove to be the difference in Boone, North Carolina, on Sept. 24.