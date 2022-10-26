JMU men’s golf capped off its fall season, tying for second place out of 15 teams at the Furman Intercollegiate. Sophomore Daniel Cheng led the Dukes and the 84-golfer field, tying for first overall.
The Dukes finished the tournament with a 852 par finish after starting in the lead with a 280 — 4-under-par 284 — in the first round. They fell to second with a 287 in the second round before eventually tying for second with Davidson after a 285 in the third.
Cheng finished all three rounds under the 71 par. He started the first round with a 68, then had his best round in the second at 66 before logging a 70 in the third that tied him with Furman sophomore Will Morlan.
JMU will return to competition in the spring at the Bandon Dunes Championship from March 12-14.
JMU final leaderboard
Daniel Cheng: T1, 68-66-70
Owen Kose: T16, 70-75-69
Suneil Peruvemba: T32, 73-73-73
Kyle Kushnir: T59, 69-82-73
Nick Schlickenrieder: T70, 76-73-79