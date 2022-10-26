men's golf 10/26

JMU sophomore golfer Daniel Cheng eyes the course in a March 2022 tournament. Cheng tied for first at the Furman Intercollegiate last weekend before the spring 2022 season commences.

 Courtesy of JMU Athletics

JMU men’s golf capped off its fall season, tying for second place out of 15 teams at the Furman Intercollegiate. Sophomore Daniel Cheng led the Dukes and the 84-golfer field, tying for first overall.

The Dukes finished the tournament with a 852 par finish after starting in the lead with a 280 — 4-under-par 284 — in the first round. They fell to second with a 287 in the second round before eventually tying for second with Davidson after a 285 in the third.

Cheng finished all three rounds under the 71 par. He started the first round with a 68, then had his best round in the second at 66 before logging a 70 in the third that tied him with Furman sophomore Will Morlan.

JMU will return to competition in the spring at the Bandon Dunes Championship from March 12-14.

JMU final leaderboard

Daniel Cheng: T1, 68-66-70

Owen Kose: T16, 70-75-69

Suneil Peruvemba: T32, 73-73-73

Kyle Kushnir: T59, 69-82-73

Nick Schlickenrieder: T70, 76-73-79

