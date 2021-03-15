JMU women’s soccer’s 18-game winning streak versus Towson was broken Sunday as the Dukes traveled north to Tiger Field for their CAA opener. Towson hadn’t defeated JMU since the Tigers rejoined the CAA in 2001.
Sloppiness plagued both teams early as there were no shots on goal or sustained offensive possessions. At 10’, Towson freshman forward/midfielder Nia Christopher fired the first shot of the game, which was saved by sophomore goalkeeper Alexandria Blom.
Four minutes later, Towson had another shot on goal by redshirt freshman Demi Pierre. Then, a tripping foul on sophomore midfielder/defender Brittany Munson led to a Towson free kick at 15’ and shot by freshman Khori Banks at 16’.
Towson had a better start than its previous game against George Washington, where it started down 2-0. The Tigers’ placed pressure on JMU’s back line, as it prevented the Dukes from consistently sustaining offensive possessions that crossed mid field.
JMU’s first sliver of offense came at 17’ when sophomore forward Lidia Nduka hit the side netting on a 2-on-1 breakaway. Towson responded with a corner kick at 20’ and a subsequent shot by Christopher on a freshman-to-freshman feed from Banks.
Towson continued to dominate shots on goal in the first half. A shot by redshirt freshman Phoebe Canoles resulted in a hands-save by Blom at 27’. At 29’, Blom came out of the goalie box to stop the ball and followed that up with another save at 30’ off redshirt sophomore defender Danielle Maggio’s shot.
The Tigers and Dukes had their best chances to score in the waning minutes of the first half. At 36’, a Towson corner followed by a shot from Canoles hit the crossbar. At 38’, a substitution brought JMU sophomore forward Suwaibatu Muhammed into the game and she fired a shot that was punched over the net by freshman goalkeeper Riley Melendez.
At 47’, it looked like JMU was the first to strike, but redshirt junior midfielder/forward Hannah Coulling was called offside after she scored at the front of the goal off a feed from junior defender Ashby Larkin.
Towson made it 1-0 at 53’ off a Pierre cross to Christopher. This was the Tigers’ third goal of the season — all of which were made by freshmen. At 60’, Nduka had an opportunity to answer with Melendez out of the goalie box, but Towson’s defenders cleared the ball.
An uneventful second half after the Towson goal changed at 70’ with back to back JMU corner kicks. At 80’, the Dukes stayed on the attack with a shot by junior midfielder/defender Iris Rabot from behind the 18-yard box. JMU’s last legitimate scoring chance came at 83’ with a breakaway pass from Rabot to Muhammad that led to a corner kick.
Towson put the icing on the cake with a goal at 88’ by junior forward Jenna Blank off a feed from Christopher — who was successful all game along the left wing — to make the final score 2-0.
With the win, Towson advances to 1-1-2 and heads to Philadelphia Sunday to take on Drexel at noon. JMU falls to 0-1-1 and has a short turnaround, playing host to Virginia on Thursday at 7 p.m.
