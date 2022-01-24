JMU redshirt sophomore running back Latrele Palmer was allegedly arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. The offense is listed in the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) arrest report as “DWI: DRUGS, 1ST OFFENSE.”
Palmer was allegedly arrested at “Reservoir St. / Holly Ct.,” according to the arrest report.
JMU Athletics confirmed to The Breeze that they have a student athlete by that name and provided the following statement to The Breeze:
“We had a disciplinary incident with a football student-athlete over the weekend, which has already been addressed in line with department policy.”
Palmer rushed for 967 yards and three touchdowns in JMU’s 2021 football season.
No court date for Palmer has yet been listed by the Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court.
The Breeze will provide updates as this story develops.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU sports, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.