Right center, left, right, left and left again. Five homers in seven innings. Three by the Jaguars in one inning and two for the Dukes in the finale of JMU baseball’s series against South Alabama.
It all added up to a 14-3 loss for the Dukes.
“Tip your cap to that club,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “They’re a good club and they did a really good job of extending the lead when they needed to.”
A slow start to the game from both teams flipped on its head in the third. Two hitless innings from graduate right-handed pitcher Jack Cone wiped away after allowing two hits and back-to-back home runs. Sophomore center fielder Will Turner blasted a three-run shot to right-center field, quickly followed by junior designated hitter Trey Lewis, who knocked a solo shot to left.
Redshirt junior right-hander Matt Kleinfelter came in to pitch for Cone, who pitched 2.1 innings and allowed four hits, four earned runs, walked two hitters and struck out one.
Despite the pitching change, the Jaguars continued their onslaught. Sophomore left fielder Joseph Sullivan walked and junior right fielder Colson Lawrence brought him in with South Alabama’s third homer of the inning.
This was the first time in almost a decade that South Alabama has knocked three out of the park in the same inning. Since Wednesday in the Jaguars’ game against Nicholls, the team has hit 10 home runs.
“It’s one of those things, when you give up, you know, when you give up one big inning, you got to match that big inning on the offensive side,” Ikenberry said.
The Dukes finally responded when sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone hammered one over the left-field wall to put the Dukes on the board, bringing the score to 6-1 after three.
“A lot of things happen in baseball,” Schiavone said. “Obviously I hoped to start something for the team, but it didn’t, so we just move on from that.”
South Alabama continued to pile it on. A base-clearing triple by Sullivan scored Lewis, Turner and junior third baseman Hunter Donaldson. Fellow redshirt junior right-hander Hunter Entsminger replaced Kleinfelter after Sullivan’s three-RBI triple. Kleinfleter allowed four runs and walked one in 1.1 innings pitched.
“When we didn’t match that big inning, they put up another big inning, it’s really hard to win,” Ikenberry said. “So we’re just trying to grind out at-bats and get guys opportunities.”
Graduate right-fielder Jaylon Lee hit a sacrifice fly to score redshirt senior first baseman Kyle Novak and brought the Dukes within seven as they tried to claw back into the game.
The barrage continued with back-to-back bunts resulting in a run for South Alabama. An RBI single from junior shortstop JG Bell plated Donaldson yet again. Lewis continued his stellar day with a two-RBI single through the gap between third and short, extending the lead to 11, 13-2.
A brief three-inning break from the home runs ended when sophomore left fielder Fenwick Trimble launched a one-run homer to left field, making the score 13-3.
Redshirt junior left-hander Donovan Burke entered the game in the fifth and was the brightest spot in the bullpen for JMU all day. Burke allowed one run off a wild pitch and struck out four batters in 2.2 innings pitched.
“It was definitely good to get a more positive outing under my belt, going forward, that's gonna be huge,” Burke said. “Obviously the way I’ve been throwing all year, that's been my best outing so far.”
Burke had struggled in his outings to start the year. He hadn’t pitched since March 17 against Coastal Carolina and today he tied his season-low for earned runs allowed in a game with one and set a season-high with four strikeouts.
“He’s right at a year coming off Tommy John, and, you know, always say it always takes 12 months, and to see what he did today, it was exciting,” Ikenberry said.
JMU hits the road for a midweek matchup with in-state opponent Richmond on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., while South Alabama returns home to face Southern University the same day at 6:30 p.m.
“I would say our coach said it best in our meeting after the game, he just said, ‘Hey, game’s over with, it's in the past, forget about it and be ready to work tomorrow,’” Schiavone said, “‘get ready to get it done on Tuesday.’”