Flowers, a thank you note, a cake, a poster and a wooden “JMU” board all awaited an initially unbeknownst Shelley Klaes.
She had just won her 200th career game at the helm of JMU lacrosse on Saturday 11-7 over UConn, but she didn’t know all along that gifts were coming with it. She said the father of a former JMU lacrosse captain texted her the night before facing the Huskies, saying something to the effect of, “go get 200.”
Klaes’ first thought was, “200 what?”
All the while, the Dukes’ captains — redshirt senior defender Rachel Matey, redshirt senior midfielder Lizzy Fox, redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson and redshirt senior attacker Kacey Knobloch — along with associate head coach Kateri Linville, had been working behind the scenes to make Klaes’ Saturday extra special.
Klaes received the game ball and cut the cake after the game, then gave a speech in front of the team’s families and her own. Through the pomp, senior attacker Tai Jankowski said Klaes didn’t talk about herself or reflect on her seven conference championships, 2018 national championship or any of her 200 wins at JMU over 17 seasons. Klaes made it about everyone else: the parents, the players — “she always puts us first,” Jankowski said.
“To see that our leaders are willing to go above and beyond like that and organize and orchestrate a moment to anchor this milestone, I think this is what makes our program so special and have that family atmosphere,” Klaes said. “Everyone wants to lift each other up.”
After playing at JMU from 1994-97, Klaes returned to Harrisonburg to become the head coach in 2007. Since Klaes took over, JMU lacrosse is 200-91.
“She recruits personality and then gets amazing lacrosse players,” redshirt senior goalie Kat Buchanan said. “She doesn’t want to put anyone in an uncomfortable situation. Whether you’re the best player in the country, she really wants you to fit in here and be one of us.”
No other former JMU lacrosse coach is within 82 wins of Klaes: Dee McDonough (1980-94)’s 118-113 mark and Jennifer Ulehla (1995-02) at 90-54 are the next closest. Klaes’ win Saturday was also her 250th as a head coach; she went 50-35 at Hofstra from 2002-06.
JMU wasn’t a pushover before hiring Klaes, though. It won six CAA championships — three under Ulehla and three more under Kellie Young (2003-06), who took the Dukes to their first-ever NCAA Final Four in 2000.
But under Klaes, the Dukes won their 500th game March 3, 2021 — just the fifth women’s lacrosse program to do so at the time — claimed seven CAA titles in 17 years and, as Jankowski said, “JMU put itself in everyone’s faces” after capturing the 2018 national title.
Since 2000, ACC schools North Carolina (three titles), Boston College and U.Va., academic powers Northwestern (seven) and Princeton (two), along with Maryland (seven), are the only other schools to win a Division I women’s lacrosse championship.
“She hates to lose more than she likes to win,” Buchanan said. “I think that’s why we’re so good.”
Jankowski noticed as a senior in high school, when the Dukes won the 2018 national title, how powerful Klaes is with her words. Jankowski said JMU’s championship hype video embodies who Klaes is — and since then, Jankowski said her favorite moments are in the locker room before games, when music is playing and Klaes is dancing along.
There, Klaes rallies the troops.
“Even if it’s just a typical game on a Wednesday,” Jankowski said, “it’ll be a national championship speech.”
Jankowski said she thinks Klaes’ passion for JMU — and why she’s stayed for 17 years — stems from playing there. As a senior in 1997, Klaes set then-school records in career assists (71), goals by a senior (48) and single-season points (71).
Klaes choked up when talking about why she’s stayed at JMU since 2007 instead of jumping ship to coach another program. She said JMU lacrosse is all she knows and coaching is her chance to influence a program she calls “very special.”
Klaes said she also wants to stay at JMU because she loves what the area offers outside of lacrosse, namely the food scene in the Shenandoah Valley and skiing and mountain biking at Massanutten. The outside activities keep her enjoying life, while simultaneously coaching high-level competitive athletes is invigorating, she says.
“I just love that I’ve been able to do it in my own way at JMU,” Klaes said. “I still have a lot left in me … I think this opportunity to transition us into the new conference [the American Athletic Conference], just, is really exciting to continue to be able to leave our mark.”
Some of Klaes’ 200 wins blend together and the years get mixed up, she said, but others stick out. The 2015 13-6 CAA championship win over then-No. 4 Towson stands alone, Klaes said, because of the pressure on that year’s senior class to leave JMU with a conference title — it would’ve been the first group under her leadership not to do so. Last year’s 13-8 win at then-No. 3 Maryland — JMU’s first in 12 tries since 2003 — is notable, she said, because of the grace, poise and polish JMU played with to defeat the Terrapins on their home turf.
“There’s been many, many, many, but I find that a lot of times, it’s the personalities that I’m remembering, the leadership that I’m remembering,” Klaes said. “It’s trying to get these girls to leave their legacy on this program because I can’t do it without them. And I think every time these girls come in and invest themselves and give of themselves to this program, they do that, and that’s why we have the consistency that we have.”
Klaes’ first win coaching JMU came Feb. 24, 2007, over Georgetown, 14-10. She said, “I expected everything to just happen back then.” But Klaes didn’t have her recruits in the program to start, and she spent her time getting them to believe in her unified, team-first philosophy while, at the same time, she said it was hard to trust herself at first. JMU went 25-25 during Klaes’ first three years, dipping to a tenure-low 5-11 in 2009. From then on, the Dukes averaged 14 wins per year, excluding the six-game 2020 season.
Now, 17 years after her first win, Klaes said she hasn’t had much time to reflect on the 200-win milestone. Her daughter’s 11th birthday party kept her busy the following day.
And two days after that, Klaes said, she’s focused on High Point, which the Dukes travel to on Feb. 25.