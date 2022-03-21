JMU men’s tennis eclipsed 10 wins after downing Davidson 6-1, moving to 10-1 in nonconference play.
Collectively, the Dukes only dropped three games in their two doubles wins over the Wildcats. A 6-1 win from junior Holden Koons and redshirt freshman Youssef Sadek against freshman Nico Pinzon and sophomore Maxwell Kachkarov kickstarted JMU’s victories. Sophomores Mario Pena and Oscar Hernandez clinched the doubles point with their 6-2 victory over junior William Clark and freshman Juan Gongora.
JMU snagged five out of six singles courts on its way to its 10th victory. Freshman Edson Sanchez was first to triumph after topping senior Brooks Green 6-4, 6-0. Hernandez matched up with Gongora for a second time and bested him again, this time in singles, 6-3, 6-1. Sadek clinched the fourth point and the match after defeating Kachkarov 6-3, 6-4.
The Dukes took two of the three remaining courts to close out the match. Koons finished off sophomore Alejandro Solares in a tiebreaker, 6-3, 7-6(1). The lone point for the Wildcats came from freshman Udday Singh — who won in straight sets over senior William Karpinski 6-4, 6-4. Freshman Mathieu Josserand rounded out the afternoon with a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Pinzon.
The Dukes’ week in North Carolina concludes March 18 when they face Campbell at 2 p.m.
JMU (6) vs. Davidson (1) score card
Doubles
No. 1 doubles: (JMU) Koons/Sadek vs. Pinzon/Kachkarov (DAV) 6-1
No. 2 doubles: (JMU) Karpinski/Sanchez vs. Solares/Singh (DAV) unfinished
No. 3 doubles: (JMU) Pena/Hernandez vs. Clark/Gongora (DAV) 6-2
Order of finish: 1, 3
Singles
No. 1 singles: (JMU) Koons vs. Solares (DAV) 6-3, 7-6(1)
No. 2 singles: (JMU) Sadek vs. Kachkarov (DAV) 6-3, 6-4
No. 3 singles: (JMU) Karpinski vs. Singh (DAV) 4-6, 4-6
No. 4 singles: (JMU) Hernandez vs. Gongora (DAV) 6-3, 6-1
No. 5 singles: (JMU) Sanchez vs. Green (DAV) 6-4, 6-0
No. 6 singles: (JMU) Josserand vs. Pinzon (DAV) 6-4, 6-4
Order of finish: 5, 4, 2, 1, 3, 6
