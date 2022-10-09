After starting its first FBS season 5-0, JMU football received its first top 25 ranking from AP Top 25 on Sunday afternoon, coming in at No. 25. The ranking comes after a 42-20 win at Arkansas State.
JMU also received a No. 25 ranking from the national Student Media Poll and earned 70 points from USA Today on Sunday.
The Dukes received votes from the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 for the past two weeks, and each week, the number of votes has increased. JMU started receiving votes after beating Appalachian State 32-28 on Sept. 24. This week, USA Today gave JMU 70 points, the third-most among teams that missed the top 25.
Currently, JMU is unable to participate in a conference championship or bowl game, even if it reaches six wins, due to NCAA transition eligibility rules.
JMU averaged 44 points per game through its first five games and is first in the FBS in rush defense. Redshirt senior quarterback Todd Centeio has posted 16 touchdowns this season and one interception, on a 63% completion rate.