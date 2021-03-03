As the calendar turns to March and the pinnacle of college basketball looms, this year’s NCAA Tournament separates itself from other major sporting events as one whose anticipation has grown. March Madness was the only major sporting event that didn’t happen — even in a modified fashion — so college basketball fans have waited for a year to crown a champion.
But before the NCAA Tournament comes the conference tournaments. Normally, the respective tournaments would be condensed into one week of basketball as an opening act for the big dance, but this year the postseason begins in a more scattered fashion. The Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Tournament will still play in its usual weekend and early week format, with the difference being the fact it’s held at JMU — the first time the CAA will award its men’s basketball champion at an on-campus facility since 1986.
Not only is Harrisonburg the site for the most important stretch of the season for teams in the CAA, it’s the home to the No. 1 seed JMU. The men’s basketball Dukes have taken the 2020-21 season by storm, and new head coach Mark Byington surprised many by how quickly he was able to get off the ground running.
However, the accolades accumulated over the course of a season that was filled with games being canceled or postponed go out the window when tournament time comes. Now it’s do or die, and for a mid-major conference like the CAA, teams aren’t spared an at-large chance at the postseason.
It’s the first time since 2016 that JMU won’t have to play on the first day of the tournament where the league’s bottom four teams compete in play-in games. This year, it’s the Dukes waiting to find out their opponent. They await the result of No. 8 Elon versus No. 9 Towson, teams JMU is a combined 4-0 against this season with an average margin of victory of six points.
“Now that the regular season is over, I want them to feel great about what they accomplished,” Byington said. “What a difficult time and circumstance and everything else. You know, from where they were picked … they finished first. I want the guys to be proud of their effort and proud of what they’ve done for James Madison basketball.”
The Dukes finished 13-6 (8-2 CAA) and were led by senior guard Matt Lewis, who was tabbed CAA Preseason Player of the Year and was well on his way to winning the award after averaging 19.7 points per game — putting him at No. 1 in the conference in scoring. Unfortunately for Lewis and JMU, the Woodbridge, Virginia, native’s season was cut short with an injury, putting more importance on the underclassmen to step up.
Following the Dukes’ 84-78 loss to Drexel in the final game of the regular season, Byington spoke on Lewis’ absence and emphasized that it’s not just his scoring that the team will miss: it’s the leadership, defensive tenacity and incredibly high basketball IQ that the Dukes will have to compensate for, but they have the roster to make up for the losses in different ways.
“When we get to the tournament, if we have a bad defensive outing, we’re probably [not] gonna last very long,” Byington said. “But if our defense comes strong and does what it’s supposed to … then I think we can make a run.”
The higly touted defense has helped JMU to a top ranking in the CAA in scoring margin (+8.1), field goal percentage defense (41.4%), 3-point percentage defense (30.9%), steals (7.5 per game) and turnover margin (+3.95).
While the defense has drastically improved from past seasons, the offense has built a new flow that complements the team’s defense. The fast-paced offense that relies on shifty guards breaking the perimeter works well with an up-tempo minded team looking to play fast, meaning the Dukes rely on their guards to maintain the pace of the game.
Junior guard Vado Morse — a transfer from Mount St. Mary’s — has been a catalyst for JMU’s scoring front alongside Lewis. Morse averages 14 points and 2.5 assists per game and has had three separate games where he reached at least 25 points, including a 30-point showing against Northeastern on Jan. 24.
“We’re very confident,” Morse said. “We’re a defensive team … We’re going to have the same mindset, the same confidence that we did at the beginning of the season.”
Morse transferred to JMU alongside fellow junior guard Jalen Hodge. Hodge came from Louisiana Monroe and puts up 7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game, but in the Dukes’ first game without Lewis, Hodge saw an uptick in opportunities and notched 16 points against Drexel.
Hodge has been praised for his shooting ability, but it becomes of more importance when filling the shoes left by Lewis. Like Byington said — it’s not about replacing nearly 20 points per game, it’s about filling in the little things Lewis did to near perfection that helped JMU win its first conference regular season title since 1991-92.
“Jalen, you know, he shows a lot during practice and I just need, you know, him to come show that same effort and that same mentality that he does in practice into the game,” Morse said.
Hodge and Morse have been through the conference tournament grind more than once, so they can provide guidance to the multiple freshmen on JMU who haven’t had a taste of the postseason in their collegiate careers.
Freshman forward Justin Amadi highlights the Dukes’ first-year class with 8.5 points and 5.2 boards per outing — including a SportsCenter Top 10 play — and is supported by freshmen guards Terrence Edwards and Terell Strickland, who average 5.5 and 5.4 points, respectively.
Other players like senior forward Zach Jacobs, sophomore forwards Michael Christmas and Julien Wooden and sophomore guard Jayvis Harvey provide supplemental scoring and play a vital role in the defensive scheme. Each are flexible in terms of minutes, but when called on, they can make an impact on both ends of the floor.
“We come in with a lot of confidence, but at the same time, it’s the conference tournament, everyone is 0-0," Jacobs said. "Like every year, we have a lot to prove this year, regardless of how the regular season went.”
For a program that's gone 85-109 since its last NCAA Tournament appearance in the 2012-13 season, being the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament shows it’s heading in the right direction. Byington has laid the foundation for sustainable success, but March is the time to prove the Dukes can capitalize on the momentum built from this year.
Best of the rest of the CAA
No. 2 seed Northeastern is one of the two CAA teams that beat JMU this season. The Huskies went 9-8 (8-2 CAA) and are led by sophomore guard Tyson Walker’s 18.5 points per game. Freshman guard Jahmyl Telfort puts up 10.6 points per night, while redshirt junior guard Shaquille Walters adds 10.5. Head coach Bill Coen is one of the best in the conference and is just as prepared to add another title to his collection.
The College of Charleston checks in at the No. 3 seed and looks to create overall momentum for the program in the post-Grant Riller era. Senior guard Brevin Galloway and junior guard Zep Jasper average 15 and 14.9 points per game, respectively, and if they can facilitate the Cougars’ offense and stay hot from 3-point land, CofC could find itself in the championship game.
The beauty about the CAA is that any team can take down another on any given night. When it comes to March Madness, Cinderella stories are etched in the history books, and it all begins with a dream in the conference tournament.
