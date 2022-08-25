The JMU football fanbase has seen ups and downs throughout its 51-year history. Even with varied opinions on whether the university’s jump to the Sun Belt Conference was good or not, there’s one common ground fans have agreed on: Fans can’t leave at halftime anymore.
“It's not a JMU thing,” Kevin Warner, JMU assistant athletic director of communications, said, adding that Alabama deals with it as well. “It’s a culture issue. It's college students.”
But with the move to the Sun Belt, JMU ticketing services have reported an upward trend in this football season’s sales, in both single and student tickets. Many schools around the conference have also reported an overall upward trend in their ticket sales as teams take on new conference members.
The reason behind the conference’s increasing ticket sales mostly stems from the positive reactions from fans on what the conference has grown into recently. While football is one of the only sports that can quantify this increase, the desire to attend Sun Belt football games has grown and could break school records by Week 1.
“There's definitely a higher demand,” Brad Burgess, associate athletic director for ticketing and strategic revenue, said. “Our fans are reacting to this and reacting by purchasing tickets earlier.”
Warner knows this is becoming the case, and said it opens a lot of possibilities for the program — both short- and long-term. On the other side, football and basketball programs are facing even higher expectations from their respective fan bases.
Ticket numbers may not faze an athlete or coach, but racing onto the field and court to a packed stadium can bring out the adrenaline a team needs to take on an unpredictable year.
“Everything’s coming down to be like a normal school year,” redshirt junior Tony Thurston said. “It’s a mix between that and … wanting to go out there and hit somebody else again.”
Part 1: JMU tickets as compared to the Sun Belt
Around the conference, ticket sales have been on the rise — particularly with JMU’s closest peers. Old Dominion University and Appalachian State have both reported increased ticket sales over the last few seasons, dating back to 2019.
The data doesn’t include the 2020 season, since ODU opted out of the 2020 season and Appalachian State didn’t have fans in stands.
An ODU spokesman told The Breeze that its football stadium — S.B. Ballard Stadium — has sold 11,500 season tickets ahead of this season. Last year, it didn’t reach 10,000.
Appalachian State sold out its season tickets this year at 11,048, announced by the school on July 19. The Mountaineers’ first game against UNC is also confirmed to be sold out. A spokesperson for the university said Appalachian State has averaged an increase of 2,000 season tickets per year.
Both schools are still in the process of selling single game tickets for this season, so both schools didn’t give those numbers to The Breeze.
ODU, Appalachian State and JMU have filled at least 30% of its stadium capacity with season tickets, and numbers can still climb for the Monarchs and the Dukes. ODU has an estimated 52% of its stadium capacity filled with season ticket holders, compared with Appalachian State’s 36% and JMU’s 30%. Of the three schools, the Mountaineers have the largest capacity at 30,000 persons.
Part 2: How is JMU preparing for the increased demand?
For the time being, JMU ticketing is focused on single and season tickets like the other schools around the conference. With only a week until kickoff against Middle Tennessee, season tickets are still on sale.
In most cases, season ticket packages will go off the market once the season begins, and fans focus more on the single game tickets that tailor to their individual schedules. JMU ticketing still accepts season ticket orders once the season begins, but the majority of those purchased are done so before July 1, when single game tickets go on sale to the general public.
Warner and Burgess said JMU’s season ticket sales are higher overall at this point than in previous years, and numbers are approaching the JMU Athletics all-time record, with roughly 7,500 season ticket packages sold. Neither specified when the record could be broken, but that it could be “soon.”
“We're starting to see people think and consider a season ticket over a single game,” Burgess said. “And I think that was one of the reasons why our season ticket number increased and increased earlier on in the year.”
The newest element in ticket sales is the game time announcements. As a part of the Sun Belt’s ESPN deal, JMU game times won’t be announced until 12 days out, with the exception of Middle Tennessee, beginning at 6 p.m., Norfolk State at 4 p.m. and Georgia Southern at 4 p.m., according to the Eagles’ website.
Warner and Burgess said they expect an increase in single ticket sales after each game time is announced, but nothing drastic. As of Aug. 23, single game ticket sales are approximately 50% higher than in previous seasons.
Since game days won’t change, single game tickets are moving at a steady, “normal” pace, according to Burgess. Once each respective game time is announced by ESPN, the increase will mostly affect fans with potentially busy schedules and need a start time to decide on purchasing a ticket.
“Roughly, I would say approximately 8,000 is what we hold them for that first game,” Warner said. “And then really, the number fluctuates in large part based upon what we've observed over the years in terms of student behavior.”
One additional element JMU is experiencing now is the student ticket process. Any JMU student could begin purchasing their free ticket to Week 1 on Monday at 9 a.m., with Student Duke Club members receiving early access on Sunday at 9 a.m.
Burgess said ticket numbers are “constantly updating,” but as of Aug. 24 approximately 4,500 student tickets had been purchased — a number he said was impressive for 36 hours into the tickets going live.
“It’s been, what, two and a half days, and we’re already at 4,500 students for the first game,” Burgess said. “That’s a great number to have, and those are the kinds of things that we want to continue to see grow.”
Aside from Family Weekend and Homecoming, the season opener is typically the most attended football game for students.
With Family Weekend, JMU ticketing sells its student and general admission seats differently than during other games. Because students often want to sit with their families, the ticketing office offers general admission seating in the student section — the north end zone — to allow families a chance to sit there rather than having to pay for their student.
“There’s some unique circumstances around Family Weekend,” Burgess said. “On that game alone, we allow families to buy tickets and then add their free student ticket so that they can all sit in the section. So that’s where it sort of fluctuates, because depending on how many parents or family members you’re bringing, the student number itself may fluctuate.”
During last year’s Family Weekend game against Villanova on Oct. 9, 2021, some students complained they were unable to get their free ticket due to the high demand — the game sold out nearly a week in advance. Students turned to JMU Ticket Exchange and their respective class Facebook groups to sell and exchange tickets in hopes of attending the game.
Warner and Burgess said there can be fewer tickets available during Family Weekend, but the process of getting a student ticket doesn’t change. Instead, students should plan to purchase their tickets as soon as they become available to avoid missing a sold out game.
“We would announce a sellout if we are confident that the student reservation number is going to be built,” Warner said. “I don’t think we’re quite there yet [with] Middle Tennessee, but like Family Weekend or Homecoming, we will announce a sellout if we’re pretty confident that the number we’ve reserved on the student side is going to be filled — which I think is pretty reasonable.”
The big question JMU fans have asked for years: When is Bridgeforth getting expanded? It’s not something on JMU Athletics’ radar just yet, but this first season in the FBS could be a small indicator for when those plans could be activated. The move to the FBS won’t be a plausible reason on its own to expand the stadium, it’ll take multiple seasons of consistent sellouts for JMU Athletics to break ground.
Warner said the current Bridgeforth Stadium was designed with plans in place for an expansion when there was an “observed need.” So, while JMU won’t activate any expansion plans in the middle of the season, it’s ready to go whenever the time comes.
“Historically, when we built the stadium, we had designs from day one, where if we were hitting capacity, there were drawings that we could expand the stadium,” Warner said. “It is built in such a way that those designs could be pursued pretty quickly, they can [be] called into action pretty quickly.”
Part 3: What if JMU isn’t a top performer and demand decreases?
With the excitement around how JMU will play this year comes some worry — worry that fans have already expressed. If the Dukes struggle during their first season in the Sun Belt, how will fan attendance and ticketing be addressed then?
In previous history, JMU has performed with lower-capacity crowds — but not just because of COVID-19. While the pandemic forced schools to play without fans, it isn’t the lower capacity crowds ticketing has used in their planning process.
The final two games of the regular season, Georgia State on Nov. 19 and Coastal Carolina on Nov. 26, fall around Thanksgiving weekend.
“Thanksgiving week games are going to be really interesting from a student perspective,” Warner said, “and whether or not students are willing to change or alter their plans for Thanksgiving break around attending those games.”
Football games near Thanksgiving weekend have traditionally low capacity numbers, according to both Warner and Burgess. The number of students on campus exponentially decreases during that time with Thanksgiving Break going on in between the two final games.
While Georgia State and Coastal Carolina might be JMU’s toughest home games of the season, many students may not be aware of these games’ importance. Considering the familiarity of teams earlier in the season like Appalachian State and ODU, topped with the two games happening over a week-long holiday, JMU’s overall and conference record may be the biggest indicator for who checks into Bridgeforth Stadium later this season.
“You could argue those are two of our bigger home games [against] Georgia State and Coastal Carolina,” Warner said. “I think it’ll be telling how quickly students are paying attention in the Sun Belt, paying attention to the quality of the opponents and the storylines and all of that, and whether or not they choose to attend those games.”
This brings on two solutions ticketing series has been trying to implement: engaging the Harrisonburg community and capitalizing on the ESPN market.
“Young people might not be in Harrisonburg, but we do have a fair amount of community members in the Valley,” Burgess said. “and stretching all the way up and down [I-81] that want to draw into JMU athletics and JMU sports, and I think it’s extremely important to never forget that group.”
The ticketing department regularly works for fan engagement and the Harrisonburg community for opportunities for residents to enjoy JMU football as much as students and alumni may. In basketball, typically this involves a Community Day game, held during winter break. Football’s Community Day game is against Norfolk State on Sept. 10 this season.
“We’re pushing out a ton of promotions just to get people in … Bridgeforth,” Burgess said. “We’re hoping that they come back and they bring more family and they spread the word and allow for that to grow and sort of paint the valley purple.”
Using the ESPN market, on the other hand, could go either way for in-person attendance, according to Warner. On the positive side, having the game on ESPN could drive fans to pack the stadium and make Bridgeforth look like an intimidating environment to those watching at home. On the downside, having ESPN likely means fans could choose to put the game on TV back home instead of making the trip.
“I think the fact that those are two attractive opponents helps,” Warner said. “There’s also the potential they get picked up for TV, and that could help because it could add some further interest to the game.”
Even with the current demand for season and single game tickets, there’s no telling what this season will play out to be just yet. There are multiple factors at play every game that can increase or decrease attendance, but Burgess and Warner said they believe the immediate reactions toward purchasing these tickets — whether season or single — is a good sign.
Until then, JMU Nation will have to sit tight and roll with the punches.
Grant Johnson contributed to this report.