After its Sept. 20-21 tournament in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, was canceled, JMU men’s golf finished 10th of 12 teams at the three-day, three-round Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate hosted by Northern Illinois University. The Dukes stayed within a few strokes of first place through the first two rounds but fell three spots in round three.
In round one, JMU was tied for fifth with Wisconsin after shooting a cumulative 286. Redshirt senior Nacho Montero led the Dukes, placing in the same position as the team — tied for fifth in the 80-golfer field. New insertion in the starting lineup — sophomore Alexandre D’Aurelle de Paladines — was one stroke behind Montero and T-10 after shooting a 70.
The Dukes’ top two performers flipped with the other three starting-five golfers in round two. Nine- and seven-stroke descents from Montero and D’Aurelle de Paladines, respectively, dropped the two to T-45th.
Meanwhile, three- and seven-stroke improvements from senior George Health and redshirt junior Nick Schlickenreider, respectively, catapulted them both to T-24. Senior Neal Shipley remained steady — he matched his first-round 73 and was T-35 going into round three. As a team, JMU shot a 290 and dropped to seventh.
Round three saw Shipley improve six strokes, jump 21 spots on the leaderboard and become JMU’s leaderboard leader, finishing T-14. Heath’s third-round 74 was enough to maintain second among Duke golfers; he landed at T-37.
Montero, Schlichenreider and D’Aurelle de Paladines rounded out the Dukes’ leaderboard, in that order. Sophomore Siggi Blumenstein competed as an individual and tied with Montero at T-44.
As a team, JMU dropped three more spots despite improving by three strokes from the second to the third round. JMU ended one stroke under par, and there was an eight-stroke discrepancy between 10th place and fourth-place Northern Illinois.
JMU turns its attention to its last tournament of the fall campaign in Raleigh, North Carolina, for the Wolfpack Intercollegiate from Oct. 16-17.
JMU’s final leaderboard
Neal Shipley - T-14, 73-73-67 (-3)
George Heath - T-37, 74-71-73 (+2)
Nacho Montero - T-44, 69-78-72 (+3)
Siggi Blumenstein - T-44, 70-71-78 (+3)
Nick Schlichenreider - T-49, 76-69-75 (+4)
Alexandre D’Aurelle de Paladines - T-63, 70-77-77 (+8)
