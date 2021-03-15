The CAA announced Monday that JMU’s week five matchup against Richmond originally scheduled for March 20 is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the JMU program. JMU has paused all football activities as well
This is the second CAA game postponed this spring and JMU’s second matchup in a row to be rescheduled. A decision regarding rescheduling both the Richmond and William & Mary games will come later, according to the press release.
The Dukes last played on March 6 against Elon in North Carolina. JMU came out on top 20-17 after a fourth-quarter comeback.
JMU originally paused activities in August following an outbreak before the CAA fall season was pushed to the spring. This is the second time JMU’s program has paused all football activities and the pause has CAA implications, as the Dukes now need two games rescheduled.
JMU is 3-0 (1-0 CAA) and is the current STAT FCS Top 25 No. 1 ranked team.
