Coming off a 10-2 win against George Mason on Tuesday, the Dukes were vying for another win and took it in the first of a three-game series Friday afternoon against Cornell, 11-5. The Dukes’ pitching rotation recorded eight strikeouts and allowed just seven hits.
“I thought our guys really hung in there the entire game,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “There was no panic in these guys at all.”
JMU redshirt junior left-handed pitcher Donovan Burke started the game rough, throwing four straight balls against his first batter and then hitting Cornell senior third baseman Joe Hollerbach right after.
Cornell got on the board early when senior right fielder Sam Kaplan hit a line drive over second base to make it 1-0. After that, sophomore first baseman Max Jansen hit a sac fly ball to left to put Cornell up 2-0.
Burke continued to struggle as the first inning went on. Cornell senior designated hitter Ryan Ross blasted a home run to left field, which upped the Big Red’s lead to 5-0. As JMU redshirt senior left fielder Trevon Dabney said, “We had a rough start in the beginning.”
“He has really good stuff,” Ikenberry said, referring to Burke. “I think in the first inning he just could not locate his pitches.”
Cornell freshman Noah Keller made his college debut, pitching three full innings before being subbed out. He recorded one strikeout and gave up four runs on the mound.
At the bottom of the first for the Dukes, sophomore shortstop Fenwick Trimble hit a line drive to left field that allowed Jack Cone to score, giving Trimble an RBI and putting the Dukes on the board 5-1 going into the second.
While Keller seemed to be testing the JMU offense, sophomore shortstop Fenwick Trimble hit a home run to left center field that put the Dukes down just 5-4 in the bottom of the third.
“I just put a good swing on it,” Trimble said. He also tied his single-game career high in hits with three and four RBIs Friday. “We all work; you know, baseball is an up and down sport, but working hard makes it easier for me”
Going into the top of the fourth, JMU subbed out Burke for freshman pitcher Kevin Scully. Burke went three innings while striking out three batters and giving up four hits.
“I was just proud about how he bounced back,” Ikenberry said of Burke, “because that's hard to do.”
In the bottom of the fourth, a bunt from sophomore third baseman Coleman Calabrese allowed the bases to load with no outs. Right after, center fielder Jack Cone hit a grounder to the left-field gap to tie the game at 5.
Mason Dunaway then hit a sac fly to center field, which allowed sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone to score and pulled the Dukes ahead, 6-5. Trevon Dabney then hit a grounder to short to tack on another run as the ball was overthrown by Cornell shortstop sophomore Ryan Porter.
After the error, senior infielder Kyle Novak pinch hit and smashed a line drive to right field, adding two more runs for the Dukes. JMU ended the fourth inning up 9-5.
“Our guys are dogs,” Dabney said. “As soon as someone gets on base, it just keeps coming.”
Before the start of the seventh, Scully was subbed out for senior Lliam Grubbs, who threw two strikeouts, gave up one hit and no runs in three innings. Scully surrendered zero runs in three innings, allowing only one hit and recording two strikeouts. Scully’s “zeros” were the reason JMU won, Ikenberry said.
“They come out here and they throw strikes,” Dabney said. “They make it easy for the offense to get going.”
The Dukes didn’t slow down in the bottom of the eighth. Jack Cone advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored by a wild throw from Cornell catcher junior Nathan Waugh putting the Dukes up 10-5.
Shortly after, Dabney grounded out to the pitcher on a sac bunt that Trimble scored on, giving Dabney an RBI and raising JMU’s lead to 11-5.
JMU (2-4), and Cornell (0-1) are scheduled for game two on Saturday at 1 p.m.
“We never stop fighting,” Dabney said. “That is just the team we are.”