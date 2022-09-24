BOONE, N.C. — Rap music reverberated across Kidd Brewer Stadium before nearly every JMU offensive play. Chants of “App!” “State!” bounced off each side of “The Rock,” as the stadium’s also called, in a visceral echo as the Mountaineer faithful pointed toward the sky.
Deep green with a splash of orange surrounded the venue and backdropped JMU’s first ever Sun Belt Conference game in Boone, North Carolina, versus Appalachian State. Before the opening kick, the Dukes’ kickoff return unit nodded their heads and jumped up and down in anticipation for the boot, facing the sixth-largest crowd in App State history at 33,248-strong.
It all set the stage for an instant classic at The Rock, as JMU downed App State 32-28 in a tale of two halves, renewing the rivalry after a 14-year hiatus. JMU moved to 3-0 (1-0 Sun Belt), while App State dropped to 2-2 (1-1 Sun Belt).
“We talked all week about what it would take, and then yesterday talked about a quote of Gandhi’s about ‘an indomitable will’ … of will that would never be subdued or defeated, and resiliency, which is overcoming the unexpected,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “This was that kind of day.”
JMU didn’t channel that energy in the first half, though.
After a long opening possession from JMU’s offense that resulted in three points, App State exploded with 28 unanswered in the first half to go up 28-10 at halftime.
App State redshirt sophomore wide receiver DaShaun Davis catalyzed the Mountaineers’ first drive with a 26-yard catch as the game moved to the second quarter, which ended in a two-yard score from redshirt junior running back Camerun Peoples to put the Mountaineers ahead 7-3 with 13:45 to go in the half.
On JMU’s first play from scrimmage following the Peoples’ touchdown, the Dukes’ running back, redshirt junior Latrele Palmer, fumbled. The Mountaineers quickly capitalized, going 22 yards in four plays, culminating with redshirt senior quarterback Chase Brice evading a JMU defender in the pocket, rolling right and finding redshirt junior tight end Miller Gibbs in the back-right corner of the end zone to put App State up 14-3 two minutes later.
Another JMU turnover, this time Centeio putting the ball on the ground, gave the Mountaineers a short field, which they took advantage of after Noel’s five-yard plunge to make it 28-3 App State with 6:10 left in the second quarter.
Brice, save for the second-quarter fumble, was nearly flawless in the first half. The two-time transfer didn’t miss a pass in his first eight attempts, but in the second half, two turnovers — another fumble and an interception from sophomore Jailin Walker — was his downfall. He ended the game 17-for-28 for 235 yards with two touchdowns and the Walker pick.
Redshirt junior kicker Camden Wise — who earlier in the game made the first field goal by a JMU kicker other than Ethan Ratke (2017-21) in 41 games, missed a 28-yarder in the first half.
The JMU offense repeatedly shot itself in the foot early, committing four first-half penalties, including multiple false starts at the mercy of a deafening App State crowd.
The second half, however, was a whole other story. The Dukes outscored App State 22-0.
The adjustment? Maybe more intangible than tangible — Cignetti said he walked the sidelines to tell players that football should be fun and to play loose. JMU graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio — who finished 16-for-28, with 265 total yards and three total touchdowns — said he told the team in the locker room that the score is 0-0.
“Anything can happen. Football is a long sport, long game,” Centeio said. “You just got to keep beating at the rock, and then eventually, the rock’s going to break.”
But it took a little time. It started with a kick-catch interference penalty with 4:12 left in the third quarter, in which JMU took advantage of field position at the Mountaineers’ 40-yard line. Centeio scrambled for a first down on 4th-and-5 before punching it in on a two-yard rush for his first-career rushing touchdown at JMU to make it 28-17 App State with 1:19 left in the third quarter.
Then came another stop, and a quick-hitting, five-play 92-yard drive that ended with a high-arching Centeio pass to graduate transfer wide receiver Terrence Greene Jr. for a 36-yard score. A successful two-point conversion cut App State’s lead to 28-25 with 11:28 to go.
The comeback kept coming — Walker sat right in front of a Brice slant pass and jumped up to haul in an interception, which the JMU offense capitalized on two plays later via a redshirt freshman Kaelon Black two-yard plunge.
“We knew it was coming in the fourth quarter. The back end was like, ‘Watch [run-pass options],” Walker said about his interception. “I saw the ball, and I reached and grabbed it. Very excited for that one.”
The score stood. App State had a last-ditch effort with 2:06 left in the game, but a hit to Davis by redshirt junior safety Que Reid jarred a would-be completion loose and gave JMU the ball.
“J-M-U” chants rang through Kidd Brewer as the victory came in sight — The Rock felt more like Bridgeforth. Centio said it boosted the sideline’s morale.
In the process, Centeio, who hurt his shoulder on the first drive — “It shook me for the first two, three drives, but then I said, ‘F it,’” he said — said he cried about three times before his press conference, once while running up to his lockermate, Greene, after his second half touchdown.
He said it took a lot to get here, to this moment, at the front end of JMU defeating App State for the first time in Boone since 1991. The two-time transfer said he hadn’t known about the JMU-App history until he watched a video JMU released yesterday.
The 2022 rendition still felt sweet. Really, for Centeio, any football game does.
“It’s not life or death — it’s a game,” Centeio said. “It’s an important game, but it’s not life or death.”