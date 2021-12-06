JMU wrapped up a three-game road trip in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Sunday. Despite a strong performance from sophomore guard Jamia Hazell, the Dukes couldn’t pull together a win and lost 93-47.
The Tar Heels dominated from the initial tipoff. UNC graduate transfer guard Carlie Littlefield sunk a 3-pointer three seconds into the game to kick off a 12-0 Tar Heel run before a UNC foul resulted in two free throws by Hazell to put JMU on the board.
Shooting was a problem for the Dukes. They had just four scorers in the first quarter, missed five 3-pointers and 14 field goals. The second quarter saw little improvement — Hazell led the Dukes with 11 points, but the Tar Heels racked up a 29-point lead and kept JMU junior guard Kiki Jefferson off the scoreboard going into halftime.
UNC outperformed JMU in every aspect in the first half. The Tar Heels were 52.8% from the field and 77.8% on 3-pointers, compared to the Dukes’ 22.9% and 8.3% from the same ranges, respectively.
JMU had an encouraging start to the second half, getting on the board early — and first — thanks to a jumper from Jefferson. However, the Tar Heels quickly struck down JMU’s attempt at a comeback and held the Dukes to only six points in the third quarter while they accumulated 23.
JMU performed best in the fourth quarter. The Dukes put up 17 points and improved to 44.4% on field goals. The Dukes went 0-for-6 on 3-pointers and 1-for-3 on free throws. Ultimately, JMU’s improvement in the final 10 minutes wasn’t enough to come back — UNC defeated JMU 93-47.
JMU finished with some of its worst stats of the season, making 19-of-68 field goals (27.9%), 1-of-25 3-pointers (4%) and securing 33 rebounds. Hazell led the team with 20 points and three rebounds, followed by senior guard Jaylin Carodine with nine points and nine rebounds.
JMU falls to 3-5 and prolongs its losing streak to three. UNC protected its undefeated record, improving to 8-0. The Dukes return home to play Villanova on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. The Tar Heels have the week off before hosting UNC Asheville on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.
