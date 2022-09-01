EDITOR'S NOTE: The online version of this article has been updated from the print version to reflect the JMU Week 1 depth chart that was released Wednesday morning as accurately as possible.
Put bluntly — JMU’s offense will look different in 2022.
Starting quarterback of two years, Cole Johnson (2016-21), is gone. His top target last year, redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., transferred to South Carolina in January after hauling in 83 catches for JMU records 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021. The fourth-leading target from 2021, Scott Bracy (2020-21), is also out of the picture.
Head coach Curt Cignetti hasn’t announced a new starting quarterback yet. JMU does return Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team wide receiver Kris Thornton, who looks to take over as the clear-cut No. 1 weapon in the pass game after catching the same number of balls as Wells last fall, 83, for over 1,000 yards.
But with the personnel overhaul, Cignetti said the identity of this year’s offense might change.
“Offensively, we’d normally been a downhill, punch-in-the-mouth running football team, but because of injuries on the offensive line and at running back … we had an experienced quarterback with some skill on the outside, we probably threw the ball more than I’ve ever thrown it and [were] in 10 personnel more than I've ever been,” Cignetti said. “But that's what we got to do as a coach. You got to adjust to your personnel and put them in places where they have the best chance to be successful.”
Loaded backfield
For the 2022 rendition of JMU’s offense, a run-heavy scheme currently looks like it’ll get the most out of the Dukes’ personnel.
JMU, on the surface, is stacked at running back. Graduate Percy Agyei-Obese returns from a season-ending ankle injury last season — from all indications, he’s fully healthy. Agyei-Obese has practiced full-go for most of the spring and all of fall camp, and in 2022, he’s looking to get back to his 2019 production — his last full season, save for the COVID-19 spring year — of 1,239 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Joining Agyei-Obese is the starter from most of last year, redshirt junior Latrele Palmer, who in 2021 rushed for 975 yards and three touchdowns on 5.0 yards per carry. For Week 1, Agyei-Obese is listed as the starter and Palmer the backup.
Out of the backfield, redshirt junior running back Solomon Vanhorse caught the third-most balls from Johnson last fall, 33, and looks to be the third-down running back on passing downs. Redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black will likely also contribute — he tore his ACL Week 3 versus Weber State but averaged 6.1 yards per carry on nine rushes a game prior to the injury.
“As a group, we can spread the wealth,” Black said. “We can use everyone: We got Latrele; we got Percy; we got Solomon … We’re gonna do it together.”
There were 12 running backs from the Sun Belt on the Preseason Doak Walker Award Watch List, which goes to the best running back in the FBS. Multiple Sun Belt teams had two running backs on the 74-player list but, despite the Dukes’ depth, none made it.
Guys up front
Cignetti also said he likes where the offensive line is at. Recently, redshirt sophomore Tyshawn Wyatt moved to left tackle, while redshirt sophomore Tyler Stevens slid to left guard. Last year, Wyatt, listed at 6-foot-4, 334 pounds, started all 14 games at left guard, but Cignetti said a move to tackle was something he’s eyed for a while.
“He’s a really good athlete,” Cignetti said. “He played well in the scrimmage [Aug.13], and we said, ‘Let's take a look at this.’ Right now, we like it.”
Rounding out the rest of the offensive line will be redshirt junior Nick Kidwell at right tackle, redshirt sophomore Tanner Morris at center and redshirt freshman Cole Potts at right guard. Kidwell started all 14 games at right tackle last year and was a First-Team All-CAA lineman. He’ll have a new center on the inside of him — Morris currently — who’s replacing former center JT Timming (2016-21).
“Tanner’s really taken control,” Kidwell said. “He’s probably more of a JT role now. JT was very vocal, Tanner’s trying to become more vocal — he’s becoming more comfortable with it, but he's got a lot stronger in those areas.”
From left to right, the starting offensive line for Week 1 is: Wyatt, Stephens, Morris, Potts and Kidwell.
New-look receiving core
Out wide, there are two receivers who could be complements to Thornton: Terrence Greene Jr., a graduate transfer from Monmouth, and redshirt senior Devin Ravenel.
During the spring game April 23, Ravenel caught the opening pass of the game, a quick bubble screen, from redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Atkins and took it 75 yards to the house, akin to his long touchdown in the FCS quarterfinals versus Montana last season.
Greene Jr. has made eye-popping catches throughout camp, as shown in a video JMU Athletics posted to Twitter of the Monmouth transfer snagging a one-handed grab during JMU’s closed scrimmage Aug. 13.
“I mean, it's different not having Antwane [Wells] and Scott [Bracy] out there,” Thornton said in the spring. “Terrence can kind of take the top off the defense … I think I'll complement well with him.”
Thornton, Greene Jr. and redshirt sophomore Reggie Brown are listed as starting receivers for Week 1; Ravenel and redshirt freshman Maxwell James are backups.
Veteran-laden tight ends
The tight end group is highlighted by two upperclassmen: graduate Noah Turner and redshirt senior Drew Painter. Turner, a UNC transfer from two years ago, was used sparingly last season, hauling in seven catches for 52 yards across 12 games and five starts. He’s spent some of fall camp in a shoulder splint; Cignetti said that there were no “significant” injuries suffered during fall camp.
Painter has appeared in at least seven games each season over the last four years but has never caught more than four passes in a season. Going into 2022, however, he said he’s been working with all three quarterbacks battling for the starting position as well as bettering his change-of-direction ability and breaking out of routes.
“I feel pretty fluent running routes,” Painter said. “I feel like I'm moving quicker, moving better.”
The first tight end Painter pointed to stepping up was sophomore Zach Horton. Kidwell described the Roanoke, Virginia, native as a “little pitbull” because of the edge he brings in the run game.
“I'm really excited to see Horton,” Kidwell said. “I remember the spring game: First play of the spring game, he put a guy on his butt.”
Uncertainty at quarterback
The elephant in the room with JMU’s offense: Who will play quarterback? Cignetti has been mostly tight-lipped and complimentary of all three options: Todd Centeio, a graduate transfer from Colorado State, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and true freshman Alonza Barnett III. Whenever asked about the quarterbacks, Cignetti usually says he has to “watch the tape.”
Week 1's depth chart accentuated the uncertainty — it says Centeio "or" Atkins will be the starter.
The most Cignetti said about any one quarterback was regarding Centeio after the Aug. 13 scrimmage. Centeio played at Colorado State for the last two years and at Temple from 2017-19. He started 13 of 15 career games for the Rams, going 3-10 and throwing 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Last season, he started all 12 games and threw for 2,960 yards on 60.5% completion and added 437 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Cignetti said he liked the way Centeio had played leading up to the mock game.
“He's been in a lot of different situations,” Cignetti said. “Not too many things are new to him, and he's playing like a veteran."
Atkins appeared in just four games last season in relief of Johnson, which allowed him to retain his freshman eligibility. He completed 9-of-14 passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Barnett III came to JMU early in the spring ahead of his freshman year. As a junior and senior at Grimsley High School in North Carolina, Barnett was the Metro 4A Player of the Year and Metro 4A All Conference as a sophomore, junior and senior.
Now, shortly before the Middle Tennessee opener, Cignetti said Aug. 26 that he has a “pretty good idea” of who the starter will be at quarterback and that the team does, too, but he didn’t reveal the name.
Regardless of who’s the starting quarterback, a 2022 offense that leans on a running game feels imminent after Cignetti’s comments at media day and the running back depth. For Black, he said, the thought of a power-running attack “makes you smile, for sure.”
“It’s great to compete with [the other JMU running backs] knowing that every day, I’m competing for a spot,” Black said. “They’re gonna make me better, I’m gonna try to make them better and we’re just going to do it together as a group.”