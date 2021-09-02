Despite how the 2020 season ended, the Dukes are hungry to compete in Frisco this season. With multiple veteran players returning and new players excited for their opportunity, the offense says they feel confident they have the ability to make a deep playoff run.
“I definitely think we can win a national championship,” redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson said. “We’re really stacked … Offensively, we have a lot of guys who’ve played a lot and have a lot of depth — we just have to go out there and prove it.”
Shortly after last season’s conclusion, head coach Curt Cignetti announced a staff reorganization — including the promotion of offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, who previously worked as the wide receiver coach. Shanahan still continues his work as the recruiting coordinator for the team and has brought new ideas to the team as the playbook for this season finalizes.
Coming into training camp, Shanahan discussed different opportunities for the offense, focusing on improvement in the details. As he’s learned the team’s depth both in training camp and his work in previous seasons, Shanahan said he believes this team is ready to take its next step.
“In practices and training camp, we have a list of things for us to improve and make adjustments, refining and re-tuning mostly,” Shanahan said. “Then, it went into preparing for game days and resources we can use so we’re all on the same page so everything can take the next step forward.”
Shanahan’s philosophy? Run and protect the football. Although a seemingly simple style at first glance, Shanahan said he trusts the system the offensive staff has created to call the right plays at any given moment, as well as make adjustments to how teams are reacting.
“We talk as a staff before games to figure out what we want to call and see how the defense reacts,” Shanahan said. “Then it’s just a matter of seeing how [the defense] is doing and making adjustments based on what their plan was and finding ways to attack it.”
Leading the offense this season in his sixth season at JMU is Johnson. After winning the starting position in 2020, Johnson will have another chance to bring home a national championship in his final year of eligibility. Although it came as no surprise when Cignetti officially announced Johnson as the starter, there’s been a shift of focus toward Johnon’s backup now that former redshirt junior quarterback Gage Maloney transferred to Bryant in the offseason. JMU has four options to back up Johnson — redshirt junior Patrick Bentley, redshirt freshman Kyle Adams and freshmen Billy Atkins and Clay Vance. Cignetti said each option brought their own style to training camp, but he hasn’t formally shared who will be second string.
“I think Atkins has really committed and I’m seeing his game really step up,” Cignetti said. “I also thought Bentley had some nice throws as well, so there’s still some competition for back up.”
For Johnson, he’s staying focused on learning from last season and making new adjustments in the pocket. No longer in a position battle, he said he feels confident in his ability to find options and use different plays to create the best offense possible.
“It’s been great learning from players before and the experiences I’ve had,” Johnson said. “I see life as a blessing or a lesson, and I’ve learned a lot and can’t wait for the opportunity this year.”
The quarterbacks have a new coach this season — Tino Sunseri from Alabama. Johnson shared that Sunseri focused on “quarterback presentation,” commanding the field and taking charge during the heated moments of the game.
“I’ve learned a lot from [Sunseri],” Johnson said. “It’s been really good learning how to work my footwork, my timing, my rhythm as a quarterback so that I feel like I’m playing a smoother rather than hitching up.”
JMU has developed quality running back depth over the last few seasons, and it’s no different this year. Even after redshirt senior running back Jawon Hamilton transferred in the offseason for his final year of eligibility, JMU made the adjustment to have the depth and experience needed for a classic Dukes running game.
Redshirt senior Percy Agyei-Obese is back for his final season, being named to the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) FCS watchlist to go along with his All-American accolades.
Cignetti said he has faith in his running back depth, knowing that the Dukes run the ball often in games. Familiar faces like redshirt senior Kaelon Black and redshirt sophomores Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse will be rotated regularly throughout the season to manufacture different plays and chemistry on the field.
“We feel really good about a lot of the guys,” Shanahan said. “They work hard and play hard. They understand there’s a lot of competition, and they give it all they’ve got every time they’re on the field.”
Expectations are high for the wide receivers this season, as a few players look to have a breakout season. Redshirt junior Kris Thronton is primed to continue his performance from last season, finishing with 428 yards and three touchdowns. Redshirt senior Scott Bracey will be another asset for the Dukes as he aims to improve upon his 180 yards and one touchdown.
The highest expectation, however, is for redshirt freshman Antwane Wells Jr. After stealing the show last season with 603 yards and six touchdowns, Wells is on a path to becoming a game changer for JMU.
Utilizing the running back and wide receiver depth will be key for the Dukes’ offensive power this season. Knowing that Wells has a target on his back, Shanahan feels comfortable that other wide receivers have the capability to be options for Johnson at any given point. Wells, along with Bracey, Thronton and the remaining receivers, all have the speed and energy to get open for every play in Shanahan’s book.
“We know [Wells] is going to get a lot of attention, and we know we have guys that are worthy of that attention, too,” Shanahan said. “There’s a lot of guys that are working hard and ready to step in if needed.”
The offensive line is responsible for protecting the quarterback — giving Johnson time to see the field and make a decision brings attention to how each lineman is set and how to divert attention away from the receiver or ball carrier. Redshirt seniors Liam Fornadel and J.T. Timming lead the charge for the Dukes, setting the tone for the team and keeping time of possession on JMU’s side.
For the tight ends, redshirt senior Clayton Cheatham returns for another season and shot at a national title. In 2020, he achieved a career high 164 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. Alongside the veteran, redshirt senior Noah Turner returns for his second season at JMU and looks to improve upon his four receptions for 77 yards last season.
Outside of the veterans, the tight ends this season are a younger group. With only one additional redshirt junior, the rest are redshirt freshmen or true freshmen this season. It gives opportunities for the offensive line to adapt and learn as they face more experienced players, starting with scrimmaging the deep defensive line.
“We have some true freshmen blocking transfers so far,” Cignetti said. “We’re still looking for more positive runs and protecting our quarterback more.”
For Cignetti, the bottom line for offense is maintaining consistency in every scenario: Have faith in Shanahan and Johnson to call and make the right plays for each down, for the lineman to protect the pocket and for receivers and backs to drive the ball into the end zone to keep the scoreboard in JMU’s favor. The Dukes feel confident in winning a national championship, and consistency could provide the opportunity for another Frisco adventure.
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more football coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.