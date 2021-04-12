JMU took a trip to Northern Virginia on Sunday to compete in the one-day Mason Spring Invitational. The Dukes returned to Harrisonburg with four athletes who landed on the podium — an impressive feat considering the multiple event fields with north of 30 competitors and one with 50.
In the 100-meter dash — a 25-runner field — the Dukes had two of the top four placers. Freshman sprinter Dardlie Lefevre was third with a time of 12.26, and fellow freshman sprinter Porsha Miles finished right behind her in fourth, just .03 seconds slower.
In the 32-runner 200-meter dash, JMU had three runners finish in the top half. Lefevre and Miles continued to perform well, placing sixth and eighth, respectively. Freshman sprinter Leyjah Hamrick came in 14th with a time of 25.89.
In the 800-meter run, redshirt junior distance runner Maggie Linton finished eighth in the 31-runner field with a time of 2:13.31. In the 3000-meter steeplechase, redshirt freshman distance runner Maddy Hesler was fifth, clearing her water obstacles in 11:40.57.
JMU’s track events finished with the 1500- and 5000-meter runs. In a 50-runner field, redshirt junior distance runner Brooke Manion finished in 11th with a time of 4:40.48. In the same event, redshirt junior distance runner Sophia Bollinger was 18th — eight seconds behind Manion. In the 5000-meter run, freshman distance runner Miranda Stanhope finished fourth out of 35 runners at 17:23.04.
In the field events, JMU had three second place podium placers — redshirt senior thrower Dominique Johnson in the discus with a flight of 48.87 meters, redshirt freshman multi-eventer/jumper Bethany Biggi in the high jump with a jump of 1.63 meters and redshirt freshman javelin thrower/jumper Shelby Staib with a personal-best throw of 44.73 meters.
JMU now gears up to host the JMU Invitational on April 17, at Sentara Park before competing in the CAA championships starting April 30, also in Harrisonburg.
