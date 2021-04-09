In coordination with health and safety protocols surrounding COVID-19, the NCAA Division I Football Championship committee unveiled 14 potential hosts for the first round of the FCS playoffs. Eight of the 14 schools will be chosen to host the first-round contests, and 12 will be considered for quarterfinal and semifinal games.
The 14 selected schools are:
Delaware (Newark, Del.)
Eastern Washington (Cheney, Wash.)
Jacksonville State (Jacksonville, Ala.)
JMU (Harrisonburg, Va.)
Kennesaw State (Kennesaw, Ga.)
Maine (Orono, Maine)
Missouri State (Springfield, Mo.)
Murray State (Murray, Ky.)
North Dakota (Grand Forks, N.D.)
North Dakota State (Fargo, N.D.)
Sam Houston State (Huntsville, Tx.)
South Dakota State (Brookings, S.D.)
Villanova (Villanova, Pa.)
Weber State (Ogden, Utah)
The predetermined host sites don’t play a role in the selection process for the playoffs. JMU currently can qualify as an at-large and needs one more conference game to be eligible to receive the CAA automatic qualifier — only six teams are given at-large bids.
“We are excited for the upcoming championship and thankful to the hosts of this year’s sites,” Kyle Moats, chair of the committee and Director of Athletics at Missouri State University, said in a statement. “Given the unique circumstances of this football season, the committee believes the predetermined sites and hosts chosen will provide both a safe and enjoyable environment for all our participants.”
The Dukes saw their final games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in Richmond and Elon’s programs, but head coach Curt Cignetti said on the CAA Coaches Zoom call they’re still searching for an opponent for a final regular season game before the playoffs begin April 24.
The FCS playoff field will be revealed April 18. The selection show is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.