JMU extended its unbeaten streak to three games with a 3-0 victory over Georgia Southern on Friday night. This was the Dukes first win in Sun Belt Conference play, bringing them to 5-6-2 (1-2-1 Sun Belt).
The Dukes controlled this game right from the start, outshooting the Eagles 11-2 in the first half. A flurry of yellow cards hit JMU in the first half, with redshirt senior defender Melker Anshelm, redshirt junior forward Evan Southern and redshirt junior midfielder Evan Paez receiving them. Georgia Southern sophomore defender Austin Hardy was booked as well.
JMU scored right before the half — freshman forward Cameron Arnold put in the first of his two goals, assisted by redshirt sophomore midfielder Ethan Taylor.
Arnold scored again to open the second half, this time assisted by redshirt junior midfielder Clay Obara. JMU capped off the scoring with Taylor scoring an unassisted goal. JMU’s defense held strong in the second half, allowing zero shots.
Referees showed five more yellow cards in the second half, but four of the five penalized Georgia Southern.
JMU continues Sun Belt play against West Virginia on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Georgia Southern (1-11, 0-5 Sun Belt) plays Stetson on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Scoring Summary
43:21 — Cameron Arnold (3), assisted by Ethan Taylor, 1-0 JMU
53:45 — Cameron Arnold (4), assisted by Clay Obara, 2-0 JMU
59:24 — Ethan Taylor (1), 3-0 JMU