JMU men’s golf announces its 2022-23 schedule
JMU men’s golf announced its 2022-23 schedule last week, starting with the VCU Intercollegiate in Richmond on Sept. 12. Trips to Western Carolina, Georgia State, NC State and Furman close out the fall season.
The Dukes return to action in March with the Bandon Dunes Championships hosted by the University of Idaho. This is followed by a trip to ECU, a return to the Seahawk Intercollegiate hosted by UNCW and the Stitch Intercollegiate hosted by NC State. JMU closes the regular season with the Mountaineer Invitational in West Virginia. JMU will then head to El Dorado, Arkansas, for the Sun Belt Championship.
Men's fall 2022 tournament schedule
VCU Intercollegiate at Country Club of Virginia (Richmond, Va.): Sept. 12-13
JT Poston Invitational at Country Club of Sapphire Valley (Cashiers, N.C.): Sept. 26-27
Georgia State Invitational at Berkeley Hills Country Club (Duluth, Ga.): Oct. 3-4
Wolfpack Intercollegiate at Lonnie Poole Golf Course (Raleigh, N.C.): Oct. 15-16
Furman Intercollegiate at Furman Golf Club (Greenville, S.C.): Oct. 22-23
Men's spring 2023 tournament schedule
Bandon Dunes Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon, Ore.): March. 12-14
ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley Country Club (Greenville, N.C.): March. 20-21
Seahawk Intercollegiate at Country Club of Landfall (Wilmington, N.C.): March. 26-27
Stitch Intercollegiate at Lonnie Poole Golf Club (Raleigh, N.C.): April 7-8
Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club (Bridgeport, W.Va.): April 17-18
2023 Sun Belt Championship at Mystic Creek Golf Club (El Dorado, Ark.) April 23-26
If the Dukes win the Sun Belt, they’ll advance to the NCAA Regionals hosted by one of six universities — Auburn, Michigan State, UNLV, San Jose State, Oklahoma or Clemson.
JMU women’s golf releases 2022-23 tournament schedule
JMU’s women’s golf 2022-23 schedule was released Friday. As the Dukes look to make the Sun Belt Championship, they’ll have 10 invitationals before them, with six in the fall and four in the spring. The Dukes will travel to seven states, as well as visiting seven new invitationals they didn’t last year.
The Lady Paladin Invitational in Greenville, South Carolina, will be the only invitational of the fall season to play host to the Dukes for the second year in a row, where they placed fifth of 13 a year prior. The team will also be visiting five other invitationals, with the farthest being the Dale McNamara Invitational in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. In the spring, the Dukes will travel as far as Las Vegas, Nevada, in the Show at Spanish Trail, as well as two of the same invitationals as last year.
Women's fall 2022 Tournament Schedule
Yale Invitational at Yale Golf Club (New Haven, Conn.): Sept. 10-11
Lady Paladin Invitational at Furman Golf Club (Greenville, S.C.): Sept. 23-25
Evie Odom Invitational at Princess Anne Country Club (Virginia Beach, Va.): Sept. 30- Oct. 2
Dale McNamara Invitational at Cedar Ridge Country Club (Broken Arrow, Okla.): Oct. 10-11
The Alley at Old Waverly at Old Waverly Golf Club (West Point, Miss.): Oct. 17-18
Charlotte Invitational at Cabarrus Country Club (Charlotte, N.C.): Oct. 24-25
Women's spring 2023 Tournament Schedule
Oyster Shuck Match Play at Charleston Municipal Golf Course (Charleston, S.C.): Feb. 13-14
River Landing Classic at River Landing Golf Club (Wallace, N.C.): March 13-14
Golfweek Invitational at True Blue Golf Club (Pawleys Island, S.C.): March 27-29
ECU Ironwood Invitational at Ironwood Country Club (Greenville, N.C.): April 3-4
2023 Sun Belt Championship at LPGA International (Daytona Beach, Fla.): April 16-18
With entering a new conference comes a new championship: The 2023 Sun Belt championship tournament will be hosted in Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2022-23 campaign begins Sept. 10 at the Yale invitational in New Haven, Connecticut.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more golf coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.