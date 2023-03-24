After enduring four straight losing seasons, JMU club ice hockey finished its 2022 season 7-2 and advanced to the playoffs for the first time in five years. In the team's journey back to the playoffs, they battled not just their opponents but also long car rides to their rink, school work and a culture that needed to be re-established. Staff writer Zach Mendenhall dives deep into the club's 2022 season, team camaraderie and its long struggle to the top.