In as tightly-contested a match as it could’ve been, JMU and Georgia State exchanged wins back and forth, eventually leading to a 3-3 tie.
It came down to two freshmen — JMU’s Aathreya Mahesh versus the Panthers’ Ricardo Batista. Taking it even further, it came down to a third set. After dropping the first set, Mahesh completed the comeback to clinch the win for the Dukes and get mobbed by his teammates on the court.
“I knew I had to turn it on,” Mahesh said. “It’s my time. I wanted this moment so badly and I delivered so I’m proud of myself.”
To start the day, all three doubles matches were evenly contested; luckily for the Dukes, they snagged two of the courts for the doubles point. After jumping out to a 5-2 lead against Georgia State freshmen Ricardo Batista and Diogo Morais, JMU freshman Julian Lozano and Edson Sanchez’s lead dwindled to 5-4.
On match point, Sanchez fended off multiple volleys before looping a lob over both players’ heads and following the shot in for an overhead to win the match 6-4.
“I was trying to stay loose,” Sanchez said. “It was a deuce point, there was a lot of pressure, and I did what I needed to do to win the point.”
For the Panthers, freshman Gabriel Datei and sophomore Edward Tymes broke serve early to hold a lead over Mahesh and JMU redshirt sophomore Youssef Sadek for the early part of the set. The JMU tandem worked its way back and eventually led 5-4 on court no. 3. On a decisive deuce point, Sadek ripped a forehand down the line for the 6-4 victory and clinched the doubles point for JMU.
In singles action, senior Holden Koons bounced back from two losses last weekend against graduate student Robert Grinvalds. In a match that was closer than the final score shows, Koons fended off Grinvalds to win 6-2, 6-3 — reaching a 10-4 mark at no. 1 singles this spring.
Georgia State evened the score at 2 with wins at no. 2 and 3 singles from Datei and Morais, respectively. Morais rallied down 5-4 in the second set to defeat Sadek 6-0, 7-6(2), while Datei himself rallied down a set to put away Lozano 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Sanchez regained the advantage for JMU with his 6-4, 6-3 win over Tymes. Panthers’ graduate Diego Padhila pulled away in the third set against Sinopoli to extend the match with his 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 win. It came down to Mahesh against Batista at no. 6 singles for the match.
Batista took the first four games against Mahesh en route to a 6-2 first set victory. The JMU freshman didn’t quit, though: At 2-2 in the second set, he won four of the next five games to snag the set 6-3 and force a team-match-deciding third set.
“In the first set it was me just doing too much,” Mahesh said. “I just believed in myself. I knew it would come down to me and I wanted this moment.”
Mahesh, down 2-3 in the third, refused to quit and wore down Batista in the process of clinching the match for the Dukes in a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. His comeback powered JMU to its first-ever Sun Belt Conference win.
The win propels the Dukes to 8-6 (1-2 Sun Belt) as they prepare for Georgia Southern tomorrow at 10 a.m.
“I think all these Sun Belt matches are gonna be close,” Secord said. “So if we can get the momentum coming off of this it’s good.”