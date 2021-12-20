JMU men’s tennis announced its 2022 spring schedule Monday. The Dukes begin the campaign in Lynchburg, Virginia, Jan. 14-16 at the Liberty Hidden Dual with Liberty, College of Charleston and Youngstown State.
The following weekend starts the first of nine home matches for the Dukes when they host Bucknell on Jan. 21. This also begins a five-match homestand, followed by Georgetown on Feb. 4 and George Mason on Feb. 6. Two in-state foes round out the stretch with Longwood coming to Harrisonburg on Feb. 11 and Radford on Feb. 16.
Away matches in eight of its next nine contests follow as JMU journeys to Youngstown, Ohio, for two matchups against Northern Illinois on Feb. 19 and Youngstown State on Feb. 20. The February slate concludes with the first CAA match at William & Mary on Feb. 26.
The Dukes return home for another in-state bout — this time with Richmond on March 4. This is the only home match for 20 days, as JMU travels south for the next five.
The Dukes match up against Queen’s University on March 12. Their second of three neutral-site matches takes place March 15 when they face the Citadel in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The last two matches during JMU’s spring break include a CAA match against the College of Charleston on March 17 and at Campbell on March 18.
The road trip to the Carolinas is followed by the final three home matches as March moves into April. The Dukes host Drexel and Navy on March 24 and 27, respectively, followed by the final home match versus Elon on April 5.
CAA play concludes on April 9 when JMU travels to Delaware. A trip to Pennsylvania wraps up the regular season when the Dukes first face Morgan State at York, Pennsylvania, on April 15. The regular season finale takes place on April 17 against Penn State. The Dukes won’t compete in the CAA tournament April 22-24 due their impending move to the Sun Belt Conference.
2022 Full Schedule
Jan. 14-16 - Liberty Hidden Dual, all day
Jan. 21 - vs. Bucknell, 5 p.m.
Feb. 4 - vs. Georgetown, 2 p.m.
Feb. 6 - vs. George Mason, 4 p.m.
Feb. 11 - vs. Longwood, 1 p.m.
Feb. 16 - vs. Radford, 3 p.m.
Feb. 19 - Northern Illinois (Youngstown, Ohio), 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 20 - at Youngstown State, 10 a.m.
Feb. 26 - at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
March 4 - vs. Richmond, 2 p.m.
March 12 - at Queen’s University, 2 p.m.
March 14 - The Citadel (Fayetteville, North Carolina), 2 p.m.
March 15 - at Davidson - 3 p.m.
March 17 - at College of Charleston, 2 p.m.
March 18 - at Campbell, 2 p.m.
March 24 - vs. Drexel, 1 p.m.
March 27 - vs. Navy, 1 p.m.
April 5 - vs. Elon, 2:30 p.m.
April 9 - at Delaware, Noon
April 15 - Morgan State (York, Pennsylvania), 6 p.m.
April 17 - at Penn State, 4 p.m.
