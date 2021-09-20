JMU men’s tennis kicked off its fall season in Wilmington, North Carolina, at the Jersey Mike’s UNCW Invitational. After dropping multiple matches Friday, the Dukes finished strong by sweeping their Sunday matches.
In men’s open singles, senior William Karpinski, junior Holden Koons, sophomores Oscar Hernandez and Mario Pena, and redshirt freshman Youssef Sadek all competed in Flight A. Hernandez was the only one to win main-bracket matches in the flight, advancing with 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5, 7-5 wins en route to the semifinals. Despite falling in the semifinal 6-1, 6-1 to UNCW sophomore Gabriel Hurtado, Hernandez won the third-place match over UNCW freshman Trey Mallory 6-1, 6-1.
In Flight A’s consolation bracket, Koons bounced back by first beating UNCG senior Roger Rogowksi 6-1, 6-4 and Youngstown State’s Charalampos Fouzas 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the consolation final. Koons topped ETSU freshman Juan Jose Vargas 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to round out his weekend in singles.
Koons also found success in the doubles bracket with Karpinski. The tandem picked up 6-3 and 6-4 wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals before cruising in the final, winning 6-2 over Youngstown State’s team of Fouzas and senior Erik Gran.
Sadek and freshman Mathieu Josserand picked up their first collegiate wins this weekend. In doubles, Sadek and his partner Hernandez topped UNCW’s team of redshirt sophomore Ignacio Sandoval and sophomore John Dransfield 6-1. Josserand won in Flight B’s consolation bracket, winning the consolation final over ETSU freshman Jason Lee 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Pena and Sadek both capped off their singles brackets with consolation wins over a pair of Spartans. In his consolation match, Sadek came back from down a set to beat Rogowski 2-6, 6-0, 6-0. Pena rounded out his weekend with victories in both singles and doubles. He fought back to defeat UNCG sophomore David Filsberg 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. He then combined with Josserand for a doubles win over UNCG’s team of Sandoval and Dransfield 6-2 to cap off JMU’s weekend.
The Dukes travel to Elon Sept. 24-26 for The Elon Fall Invitational. This marks the last tournament before the ITA All-American Championships on Oct. 2.
Contact the sports desk @breezesports@gmail.com. For more men’s tennis coverage, follow the sports desk on twitter @TheBreezeSports.