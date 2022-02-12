For the first time in 30 years, JMU men’s tennis is 4-0 to start the season. The historic feat came after the Dukes swept Longwood en route to a 7-0 victory — their third sweep of the season.
The afternoon matchup began with a JMU doubles sweep. Junior Holden Koons and redshirt freshman Youssef Sadek picked up the first of two 6-2 doubles victories over graduate Rosen Naydenov and freshman Luis Reis.
The other 6-2 win came from senior William Karpinski and sophomore Oscar Hernandez as they held off freshman Yoav Weinberg and senior Guillermo Cagigas. Senior Stefan Petrovic and freshman Edson Sanchez rounded out doubles with their 6-3 win against junior Ernest Rocabert and freshman Nikhil Kulkarni.
Koons and Karpinski made quick work of their singles matches, winning 6-1, 6-1 over Naydenov, and 6-3, 6-1 over Cagigas, respectively. Hernandez secured the clinching point with his 6-2, 6-3 triumph against Weinberg. Sadek, down 4-2 in the third set, kept JMU’s slate perfect in his come-from-behind 6-0, 6-7(5), 6-4 win over graduate Jourdan Kast. Sanchez defeated Rocabert 6-2, 6-1, and freshman Mathieu Josserand capped off the afternoon with his 8-4 victory against Reis.
With the win, Koons, Karpinski, Sanchez, and Josserand remain undefeated in singles matches this season. The doubles teams of Koons and Sadek along with Karpinski and Hernandez also hold on to perfect records through four matches.
The home stand ends for JMU on Feb. 16 when it hosts Radford at the East Campus tennis courts, with the match scheduled for 3 p.m.
