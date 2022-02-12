Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with up to 6 inches locally. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest accumulations will be on non- paved surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&