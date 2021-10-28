There’s never been a player in the history of JMU’s men’s tennis program who’s reached the heights of junior Holden Koons. During the fall season, Koons became the first player to reach the main draw of the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A 2-1 record in qualifying along with receiving a “lucky loser” spot — given to a player who lost a match but moves onto the next round — allowed Koons to make the last 64.
Koons and his doubles partner, senior William Karpinski, went 2-0 in ITA Regionals to advance to the ITA Super Regionals. Koons was also a part of the singles bracket at the ITA Super Regionals. Despite bowing out in both singles and doubles, the finish to the fall season impressed men’s tennis head coach Steve Secord.
Referring to Koons’ performance in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Secord said that seeing JMU next to the names of schools from the Power 5 made him proud — not only for Koons but also for the program. Appearing at such high level events will only do good for the team as they look to grow each day, he said.
“He helped put us on the map,” Secord said. “Realistically, it’s quite a feat to do, so we were really excited that he had the opportunity to play those teams, and it’s pretty cool when you see the names of the schools [like] USC and Duke, and then JMU is in there.”
In the qualifying round, Koons first cruised past Tulsa senior Daniel Siddall 6-2, 6-2. His next opponent, Texas A&M junior Pierce Rollins, provided a chance at revenge, as Rollins beat Koons at a tournament three years prior. After dropping the first set, Koons found a way past the Aggies’ No. 1 player in a 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 win.
Koons saw USC junior Stefan Dostanic in his last qualifying match. Despite falling 6-4, 7-5, Koons received a “lucky loser” spot to propel him to the main draw. Rounding out his long weekend was a battle with Ole Miss senior Finn Reynolds — the No. 4 seed. While his run in Tulsa ended with a 7-6(4), 6-3 defeat against Reynolds, Koons said he only took away positives from the week-long event.
“I found it all very beneficial from an experience standpoint and just getting to play a ton of tennis,” Koons said. “Playing five matches in a tournament is good to train your body and mind to keep going out and do it over and over again.”
Secord was unable to attend, so assistant coach Jason Sinkoff oversaw everything that occurred during the ITA All-American Championships. Sinkoff said Koons solidified himself as a nationally recognized player in college tennis.
“I think [Koons] from day one looked at it as a great opportunity to show that he belonged with the best players in the country,” Sinkoff said. “He had a lot to prove, and I think his results showed that.”
What comes with these performances over the past couple of weeks for JMU is increased recruiting publicity. Koons said both his growth as a player and the recruiting openings possibly created are what’s best for the Dukes.
“To go and make an immediate impact, I think it’s good for the program,” Koons said. “Other recruits can see that [JMU] has actually had guys perform, so hopefully people considering JMU will see that and know that the opportunity is there for them.”
Koons came in as a four-star recruit, and both coaches told Koons he’d compete in the bottom of the lineup to start. Koons exceeded these expectations, Sinkoff said, eventually climbing the team ladder to where he is now.
Sinkoff said the team can use Koons’ performance as an example when pitching JMU to future recruits. Both Sinkoff and Secord will pitch to prospective student-athletes that if Koons was able to improve as much as he did, then other players coming to JMU can do the same, Sinkoff said.
“We told [Koons] when he came in that he was going to be playing probably in that No. 5 or 6 spot … and by the end of his sophomore year, he was mostly playing No. 1 for us,” Sinkoff said. “We can go to recruits and say there was a player that came in as a four-star recruit and with the resources and facilities that we offer our players, he was able to improve very quickly.”
The end of ITA Super Regionals means the end of the Dukes’ fall season. After not having last year, Koons said that regardless of everyone’s results, all the tournaments will help the team prepare for the spring.
“I think it’s all going to carry over,” Koons said. “To have that, I feel more confident going forward — I feel like I learned a lot from the fall.”
When discussing Koons’ fall season, Secord said the entire team and coaching staff is impressed with what he’s done — but that it doesn’t stop now. These historic achievements only mean that there’s more to unwrap in his JMU career.
“We’re proud of him, but he’s not done,” Secord said. “He still has goals and is still trying to raise the level of his game. I think he’s going to continue to do the little things well and learn a little bit each experience. I don’t really cap any expectations for him.”
The meteoric rise of a player who was expected to hang around the bottom of the lineup became the first player in program history to reach the main draw of the ITA All-American Championships hasn’t gone unnoticed. Secord and Sinkoff said the goal now is to build off Koons’ efforts both in Tulsa and at the ITA Super Regionals to gear up for a successful spring season.
Contact Craig Mathias at mathiack@dukes.jmu.edu. For more men’s tennis coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.