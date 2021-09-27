JMU men’s tennis traveled to Greensboro, North Carolina, to take part in the Elon Fall Invitational. The Dukes found success in the first two days but failed to pick up a win on day three.
On day one, sophomores Oscar Hernandez and Mario Pena both won singles matches in their respective brackets. In the gold singles flight, Hernandez went the distance with Elon senior Chung-Han Tsai in a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 win. Pena topped NC A&T freshman Ethan Baly 6-0, 6-3 in the powell singles flight.
Competing in the maroon singles flight, junior Holden Koons swept his two consolation matches on day two. Picking up a pair of straight-set victories, Koons first beat UNC-Greensboro graduate Nico Crewe 6-4, 6-1. In the latter, he cruised past NC A&T senior Vasil Ivanov 6-4, 6-0. Senior William Karpinski also added a consolation victory to day two, winning 6-0, 6-3 over Radford junior Konstantinos Raptis in the gold singles flight.
Day three presented three consolation matches for JMU, but a pair of doubles teams and Koons dropped each of the matches. In singles, Koons lost to Charlotte redshirt freshman Coy Simon 6-3, 7-5. Koons and Karpinski then fell to Charlotte graduates Thomas Brown and Mikhail Sokolovskiy 6-4. The team of Hernandez and redshirt freshman Youssef Sadek capped off the weekend after they were defeated by Radford senior William Crane and freshman Manfredi Vergine 6-3.
The Dukes return to the court Oct. 2 for the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. However, it isn’t determined how many players will participate in the individual tournament.
