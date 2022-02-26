After a 6-0 start for JMU men’s tennis, it dropped its second-consecutive match in a 6-1 loss to William & Mary. Despite competitive matches in both singles and doubles matches, the Tribe ousted the Dukes on all but one court.
The Dukes fought to the end in doubles but came up short and gave up the doubles point to W&M. Tribe graduate Finbar Talcott and senior Daniel Pellerito took the first doubles court in their 6-2 win against redshirt freshman Youssef Sadek and senior Stefan Petrovic.
Freshmen Edson Sanchez and Mathieu Josserand were down 5-3 and 40-0 in the game, yet fought back to 5-5 to give the Dukes a chance. The Tribe snuffed out this comeback attempt on the other doubles court and won the doubles point when junior George Davis and graduate Harrison Brown got past senior William Karpinski and junior Holden Koons 6-4.
Talcott followed his swift doubles victory by making quick work of Petrovic 6-2, 6-3. Brown also got the better of Karpinski for a second time by a score of 6-4, 6-2. W&M senior Jack Kelly made it 3-0 by defeating Sanchez 7-5, 6-2.
Senior Joseph Brailovsky clinched the Tribe’s win in his 6-3, 6-3 victory against Josserand. However, the Dukes were able to take the last two courts to 10-point tiebreakers and split both. Sadek fell to graduate Sebastian Quiros 6-3, 5-7, 1-0(4), but Koons was able to provide consolation for the day in his 6-7, 6-4, 1-0(7) victory over Davis.
The Dukes return home for their next matchup against in-state foe Richmond on March 4, with the match scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.
