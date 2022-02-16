Last season, Radford handed JMU men’s tennis a 7-0 loss. The Dukes made sure that didn’t happen again.
En route to its fifth consecutive win this spring, JMU defeated Radford 6-1 in a duel that consisted of close, individual matches. The Highlanders made the Dukes sweat, but their comeback efforts in singles came up short. JMU junior Holden Koons held off junior Demis Taramonlis 6-4, 6-7(3), 7-6(4), and JMU redshirt freshman Youssef Sadek pulled away late in his 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 victory over junior Kostantinos Raptis .
“We knew these guys were pretty good [because] we lost to them 7-0 last year,” Koons said. “It wasn’t an intimidating 7-0 because there were a lot of three-set matches, so I think going in, we were all pretty hungry to win this match.”
In doubles, senior William Karpinski and sophomore Oscar Hernandez jump-started JMU’s afternoon with a 6-0 win over Radford’s Raptis and sophomore Guilherme Severin. Koons and Sadek fended off Taramonlis and senior Andres Silva 7-5 to clinch the doubles point for the Dukes.
“Doubles, a lot of the time, sets the tone,” JMU men's tennis head coach Steve Secord said. “Getting that [doubles] point is huge.”
Just like how Karpinski kicked off the doubles with a win, he did the same in singles. His 6-2, 6-4 dominance over Severin put JMU up 2-0. Sadek was the first to need three sets, but he pulled away late in his 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 win against Raptis, giving JMU a 3-0 lead and full control.
“I had a gameplan in mind because I saw [Raptis] play before,” Sadek said. “He’s a big guy, so all I was trying to do was to be solid and put as many balls in the court as possible. I was able to approach [the net] when I had the chance, attack when I could and neutralize his shots.”
The Highlanders began to work their way back into the match. Silva made quick work of Hernandez in a 6-1, 6-1 victory. It looked like Koons would coast to his fifth-straight singles victory this season, but like Sadek, he was taken down in three sets. Down 5-1 and 4-0, Taramonlis came all the way back and eventually won the second-set tiebreak to force a deciding set.
In the third set, Taramonlis jumped out to a 3-1 lead. Koons worked back to take the lead at 4-3 before they exchanged games all the way to 6-6. In the third-set tiebreak, Koons put away Taramonlis and clinched the dual match, winning 6-4, 6-7(3), 7-6(4).
“I played [Taramonlis] in the fall, and he beat me pretty badly,” Koons said. “He’s a very strong player, and going into the match I knew that, so I had a gameplan from playing him before, and playing indoors definitely favored me.”
Rounding out singles action, freshman Edson Sanchez kept his perfect singles record in his 2-6, 6-0, 1-0(7) win over sophomore Aditya Balsekar. Freshman Mathieu Josserand rounded out the day with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph against freshman Robert Hagen.
“The two young guys at [No. 5 singles and No. 6 singles] were a little nervous with [Koons’] match,” Secord said. “You don’t know what they’re going to do in that situation, and we still don’t because the match was decided, but I was really impressed with both of those guys pulling it out.”
For the Dukes, it's a 5-0 start to the season; they’ve only dropped three dual points all season as a team. The Highlanders drop to 1-3 with the loss.
Next up for JMU is a weekend in Youngstown, Ohio, for a pair of matches, first against Northern Illinois on Feb. 19 — scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. start — and then the following day versus Youngstown State with that match set for a 10 a.m start.
Contact Craig Mathias at mathiack@dukes.jmu.edu. For more men’s tennis coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.