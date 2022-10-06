After 30 years as the head coach of JMU men’s tennis, Steve Secord now has a player unlike any other on the team — his son.
Graduate Canon Secord, after playing four years at nearby Bridgewater College, is using his fifth year of eligibility to play under his father at JMU. While this wasn’t planned, the stars aligned for Canon to join the Dukes.
After graduating from Bridgewater, Canon entered the transfer portal — planning to use his final year of eligibility somewhere else. He’s coming off four straight VaSID First Team All-State honors and being named as VaSID Player of the Year in 2019 and ’22.
While schools started to show interest, Canon said everything changed one night during a conversation with his dad.
They discussed JMU as a real possibility. Canon looked into JMU’s graduate cyber intelligence program. The rest is history.
“We saw JMU had some interest,” Canon said. “We thought it would be good if I pushed myself to the next level and see where it could take me.”
Growing up in Harrisonburg and with both parents being JMU graduates — including his dad serving as head coach since 1992 — Canon has been around the school his whole life. He grew up going to JMU football games before attending Bridgewater.
Having now spent some time as part of the same team, Canon joining the Dukes has been great for everyone involved, including his wife, Diane, Steve said. Steve makes sure Canon keeps up with both on- and off-court training, and Diane checks on their son when he gets home.
“It’s been different now,” Steve said. “I go home and my wife asks how Canon is, so that’s been cool. Being able to be on court and traveling with him, it’s been pretty cool.”
Canon has picked up doubles wins at both tournaments so far this fall with his partner, sophomore Edson Sanchez, and a singles win at the Elon Fall Invitational. But to freshman Aathreya Mahesh, Canon has contributed even more in helping new guys like himself get acquainted with life at JMU.
In his first semester with the Dukes, Mahesh said Canon’s been helpful with getting adjusted to college life both on and off the court. Connecting both at practice and on road trips has been a catalyst of why Mahesh said he enjoys JMU so far.
“I go to him with any questions I have,” Mahesh said. “He knows a lot since he’s been here … He’s been a great teammate so far. We’re going to have a good season with him and I’m excited.”
Canon and the Dukes return to the court Oct. 7-9 for the River City Tennis Open hosted by the University of Richmond, followed by the ITA Atlantic Regional Championship in Charlottesville, Virginia, Oct. 19-24. Their fall schedule concludes Nov. 4-6 at the Wake Forest Fall Invitational.
Going forward, now back at the campus he grew up around, Canon said he’s going to enjoy every part of the experience and use this special connection to not just his, but the entire team’s advantage. He said he and his dad work well together because they know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.
But describing it all? Canon said he couldn’t.
“It’s very hard to put it into words,” Canon said. “Not many people get to experience what this is like.”