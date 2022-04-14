When the JMU men’s tennis schedule was being put together before the season, junior Holden Koons was asked by head coach Steve Secord if he had a preference of where to play a late-year match. The match’s site had to be near Penn State, where the April 17 regular-season finale is.
Wisehaven Tennis Center in York, Pennsylvania — Koons’ home club for the majority of his childhood — immediately came to mind, and Koons said he got Secord in contact with Phil Myers, head tennis pro at Wisehaven and close friend of Koons, to work out the details.
“Coach Secord had asked [me] about any ideas [where] to play a match before [playing] Penn State,” Koons said, “so the first thing I did was reach out to [Myers] to ask about the possibility, and he was on board. I think it’ll be a good thing for the club to get to see some high-level tennis right there at Wisehaven.”
After concluding both home and CAA match play, Koons is homeward-bound for the Dukes’ second-to-last match of the season against Morgan State, a match he said has a different meaning to him.
This spring, Koons is 17-1 while playing No. 1 singles and is 6-0 in CAA competition. An 11-match win streak has propelled him to his record prior to JMU’s penultimate match against the Bears.
When he was approached with the idea of a JMU match at Wisehaven, Myers said, he was excited. He said he made sure to clear the club’s schedule for this date and did everything in his power to make sure the match would happen.
“I was all for it,” Myers said. “I checked the schedule, blocked the date out to make sure nothing else conflicted, and it ended up working great … I was willing to make it work no matter what it took to get that level of tennis to be played in York County, probably for the first time ever.”
Myers and Koons’ relationship goes back before coming together to host a JMU match at Wisehaven. Myers helped build the foundation for Koons’ career when he was in middle school as they trained together after Koons got out of school every day, Myers said. The tennis pro has been following the team since they were set to host the match and said he’s pleased to see everything come full circle with the team around Koons.
“It is a great feeling to have it all come back around,” Myers said. “We’re really looking forward to hosting the team … It seems like he’s in a great place, it seems like they’re all good guys, and it seems that the team culture is fantastic. We’re really excited to be doing this and we’re looking forward to Friday night.”
The York, Pennsylvania, native called Wisehaven home for most of his tennis childhood, and he said he’s happy to be back where it all started for an NCAA match. While the team — and Koons himself — will treat it as another match, he said he can’t ignore all the support that will come from playing in his hometown.
“It just works out perfectly with our schedule,” Koons said. “I’m excited to play in front of those friends and family. People in the area don’t get to see Division I tennis much [and] I think it’ll be a fun match. The people there will make it fun, but to us it’s just another match.”
One of Koons’ supporters who’ll be in attendance is his mother, Dawn Koons. She’s made the approximately three-hour trip down to Harrisonburg for some of his matches but is happy some of Holden’s fans that haven’t seen him play at JMU will get that opportunity, she said.
“We’re excited to have the team come through because there were many times when local people supported Holden here,” Dawn said. “They would say, ‘Oh, it’d be great to see him play here sometime’ … The fact that he’s coming here is really nice because it really is one of these hometown things that all the years that Holden was playing and having success, people around here have always been positive and asked how he’s doing or lended him support.”
Excitement has been building in the area since an article in the York Dispatch announced an NCAA Division I match will be played in the area where Koons built his legacy. Many York residents watched Koons at his alma-mater, Dallastown High School, where he amounted to a four-time district champion and a two-time state semifinalist, including reaching the state final in 2018.
Myers said his staff and himself expect a large crowd for the Friday night match. Myers added that they’ve been promoting this match to club members for a couple of weeks.
“I anticipate a large crowd,” Myers said. “[My staff] and I have been banging the drum to get our students to be able to see this and a lot of the members of the club because you don’t get this opportunity every day to see some good Division I tennis, especially because even if you’re a casual fan of tennis [from York], you know who Holden is.”
In preparation for Holden’s return this weekend, Dawn said that Hayden Koons, Holden’s younger brother, is doing everything to make sure his fellow teammates from Dallastown have enough JMU gear to wear for the match.
What helps add excitement for the Dukes’ match at Wisehaven is that fans from the area will get to see everything come full circle in Holden’s return to the area, Dawn said. Growing up, she said, a lot of these people helped Holden train when he couldn’t find hitting partners and she said she’s appreciative of everyone who’s helped Holden reach this level.
“Holden wouldn’t be playing the way he is if people in the [York] tennis community hadn’t always encouraged and supported him,” Dawn said. “There’s been people over the years when Holden was a little guy and needed competition [that] would play him even when it was awkward for them, [but] they still did it. He’s just always had a lot of people help him get better.”
The April 15 match between the Dukes and Bears is set for a 6 p.m. start, and the match has been promoted on Wisehaven’s Instagram, encouraging everyone in the area to come out for the match. While it’s classified as a neutral-site match, the family and friends expected in attendance may create a Harrisonburg-type feel as the Dukes close out their season this weekend, first at Wisehaven on April 15 and then at Penn State on April 17.
