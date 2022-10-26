JMU’s unbeaten streak since Oct. 1 continued on Sunday, as it tied South Carolina, 1-1. The Dukes allowed 17 shots but only saved one.
Freshman forward Cameron Arnold scored the Dukes’ only goal. Arnold got off two shots in the match, and he leads the Dukes in goals this season with five. South Carolina's Adam Luckhurst scored the Gamecocks’ only goal in the first half, putting him at four this season.
JMU landed 10 shots off-target, while two went on goal. Seven of those shots were in the first half.
JMU has two more games this season before the Sun Belt Conference Championship. The Dukes are now at 5-6-4 (1-2-3 Sun Belt). JMU next plays Coastal Carolina at home on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. South Carolina, now 5-5-4 (1-2-3 Sun Belt), plays Georgia State at the same date and time.