After getting blown out 6-1 by No. 1 and defending champion Marshall on Thursday, JMU men’s soccer bounced back Sunday, defeating Missouri-Kansas City 2-0.
“It was good to rebound from an emotional game against Marshall and see the ball go into the back of the net today, and I think our guys have a good mentality and saw the game better,” head coach Paul Zazenski said. “I think UMKC did a great job to keep us nervous throughout.”
JMU started off quickly, putting the pressure on the Roos. In 13’, redshirt sophomore midfielder Clay Obara scored his first goal of the season, coming off a pass from redshirt sophomore midfielder and forward Rodrigo Robles. The score was 1-0 entering the break.
“It was a great run from Rodrigo, and I just saw an opening, a chance, to score a goal if he doesn’t,” Obara said. “Luckily, I made the run and was there to finish it off.”
JMU continued the attack in the second half. In the 54’, redshirt junior forward Luca Erhardt found the back of the net — his first goal of the season — and doubled the Dukes’ lead. From there, graduate goalkeeper Martin Leu kept Kansas City off the board, saving two shots in the second half to preserve JMU’s lead and give the Dukes their first win of the season.
“It’s about a positive mindset and … we looked at the positives from [the Marshall] game and took that into this game,” redshirt junior defender Melker Anshelm said. “To come and get that clean sheet today is really important for the whole defense and gives us a lot of confidence.”
The game was a noticeable improvement for JMU from the match versus the Thundering Herd. After having just four shots on goal Thursday, the Dukes had nine Sunday. JMU’s defense also held the Kangaroos to just seven shots, three on goal.
“We were a lot more patient in the attack today,” Obara said. “We waited for the right shots and right opportunities.”
Despite Sunday’s shutout, the six goals allowed versus Marshall surpassed the total number of goals JMU yielded during the entirety of the spring 2021 season. With the matchup against the defending champs in the rearview mirror, the Dukes said they can use these early-season experiences throughout the rest of the season.
“It was a good learning lesson against Marshall, and we know what we have to do to get up to that level,” Anshelm said. “We look to the positives, but we also have to look to the negatives from that game … and we have to look to why they happened and how to fix those problems.”
The Kangaroos head to Marquette for a match on Friday at 7 p.m. The Dukes travel to NJIT for a contest on Saturday, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.
Contact Joshua Gingrich at gingrihj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more soccer coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.