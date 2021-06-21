Two months after winning its third consecutive CAA Championship, JMU men’s soccer has begun to prepare for the fall 2021 season and released its schedule Monday. The Dukes play 17 matches that begin in late-August and end in early November.
After three exhibition games, the Dukes will start the regular season by hosting the Fairfield Inn by Marriott JMU Invitational and playing reigning national champion Marshall. JMU’s first CAA match is against College of Charleston on Sept. 11 and has conference and nonconference matchups mixed together throughout the rest of the season.
The Dukes have a three-week stretch where they play five of six matches on the road. JMU plays at NC State (Sept. 14), Delaware (Sept. 18), Elon (Sept. 25), George Washington (Sept. 28) and Mount St. Mary’s (Oct. 6), with a home matchup versus Virginia (Sept. 21) during that period.
After the match against Mount St. Mary’s, the Dukes’ schedule becomes CAA-heavy. Five of JMU’s last six matches of the season are in its conference, with three of them at Sentara Park. The Dukes celebrate their departing seniors versus Northeastern on Nov. 6 — the final match of the regular season.
JMU hosts the CAA Tournament this year. The semifinals will be played Nov. 11 and the finals Nov. 14.
"Our fall 2021 schedule will certainly be a difficult one, but one that we are very excited about," head coach Paul Zazenski said to JMU Athletics. “Each season we look to schedule high level nonconference opponents to prepare us for CAA play and I think we have accomplished that.”
