JMU men’s soccer opens its 2021 campaign with the defending national champions, Marshall, coming to Harrisonburg. This is the second time in three years the Dukes will play their first game against the NCAA’s No. 1 ranked team, with 2019’s season seeing JMU host 2019 then-preseason No. 1 Wake Forest.
Entering the season, JMU has been voted preseason favorites to win the CAA. On top of this, head coach Paul Zazenski said he;s confident after the team’s performance in each preseason game this month and that it’ll translate to success in its season opener.
“I’m pleased with the group,” Zazenski said. “I think they came in fit and ready to work, [and] I’m just ready and excited to get the regular season underway.”
On top of showing high-level commitment to the team on the field, redshirt sophomore Clay Obara said the combination of on- and off-the-field interaction between the team is what can help JMU gain its desired result.
“We have a really tight-knit group,” Obara said. “If we can translate that chemistry we have together from off the field to on the field, we should be able to put out agood product on Thursday night.”
Redshirt junior defender Tyler Clegg also said that his fellow teammates have takenstrides in the buildup to the Marshall game. Despite losing players from last season, hesaid others have stepped up to maintain a strong core.
“The team looks good,” Clegg said. “We have a strong group coming in, and we didn’t lose too many people from last year so we already have good chemistry with each other.”
While the Dukes lost names such as goalie TJ Bush and defender Tom Judge, every team, including Marshall, handles the task of replacing players that depart each season. Marshall saw winger Jamil Roberts — the 2020 NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player — and midfielder Pedro Dobella — a 2020 Second Team All Conference USA member — graduate last spring.
Marshall, 13-2-3 last season, also enters the season as the favorite to win Conference USA, on top of the No. 1 ranking in the country. Zazenski said he respects the Thundering Herd’s honors while also understanding that it doesn’t mean JMU’s preparation for the game will be different than if it was any other team.
“Marshall’s obviously coming off an exceptional season,” Zazenski said. “I think with any high-level opponent and high-level game you have to be healthy, you have to be prepared and you have to be lucky — and that’s for both sides.”
Obara said he also resonates with the idea that every opponent should be treated the same. He said that considering a team’s ranking or its past accomplishments can make players afraid when the focus must remain on a positive outcome.
“We’re not afraid of any opponent we play,” Obara said. “We’re going to treat them as if we were playing any other team.”
As a defender, Clegg said he focuses on making sure no mistakes are made within his fellow defenders. In order to come out of the game with a result, Clegg and his fellow defenders must avoid risks that could cost the team a goal.
“It’s mainly just [about] keeping the zero [on the scoreboard] and not taking any chances in the back,” Clegg said. “We just have to stay focused throughout the game and [make] no stupid giveaways.”
The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Aug. 26, and it’ll signal the start of JMU’s 2021 journey in hopes of another CAA championship, which would be its fourth in four years. Zazenski said he's eager for the opportunity to commence a season with historic implications against a team to the stature of the Thundering Herd.
“I think it will be a high-level college soccer match,” Zazenski said. “Both teams have quality on both sides of the ball, and we’re just looking forward to the opportunity.”
